The light aircraft crashed in Eburru forest near Ndabibi center in Naivasha, Nakuru County/COURTESY

County News

1 dead, 2 injured as locust monitoring aircraft crashes in Naivasha

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 13 –One person, a co-pilot, died on Tuesday while two others sustained burns after a light aircraft conducting a routine locust monitoring exercise crashed in Ndabibi area, Naivasha.

Naivasha Deputy County Commissioner Kisilu Mutua, who went to the scene of the crash, said bad weather may have been the cause.

He said the police service was waiting for relevant authorities to commence investigations and issue a full report on the incident.

Emergency respondenders said they encountered difficulties accessing the crash scene due to thick vegetation.

Those who sighted the aircraft before it crashed said it made unusual sounds before crashing down.

The fixed-wing plane was on its way to Lodwar from the Wilson Airport in Nairobi when it went down.

