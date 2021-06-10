Yatani and the magic budget briefcase

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya June 10 – Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani walked into the National Assembly Thursday afternoon to read a budget that many analysts say leaves little or no hope to the majority.

Kenya’s Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani has assured that the country’s debt is sustainable, following concerns of massive borrowing.

Yatani who spoke Thursday when he presented the 2021/22 financial budget in Parliament said he however, favours the proposal by the Budget Committee to set a debt ceiling to guide borrowing.

Here are other key highlights from the 2021/22 budget:

-Sh142.1bn set aside to support the implementation of the government’s Big Four agenda.

-Sh23.1 billion set aside to cushion the vulnerable from the effects of COVID-19

-Sh10bn allocated for affordable housing, Sh8.2bn for construction of affordable units and Sh3.5bn for KMRC.

-Treasury commits Sh10bn for NYS, Sh2.2bn for youth empowerment projects and Sh454.1mn Youth Enterprise Development Fund.

-Boost for Sports as Treasury CS Yattani allocates Sh15bn to Sports Fund and Sh90mn for refurbishment of regional stadia.