Capital News
Senate Speaker Kenneth Lusaka during an interview with Capital FM News in January 2020. /FILE.

Woman sues Speaker Lusaka for Sh25mn in paternity case

Published

Pregnant woman sues Lusaka

NAIROBI, Kenya June 21 – Senate Speaker Ken Lusaka has been sued for Sh25 million in a child support case by a woman who claims to be pregnant for him.

In the application filed by Irene Naswa Mutaki, Lusaka is accused of neglecting her alleged lover who is three months old pregnant.

In the suit papers filed by lawyer Danstan Omari, the lady alleged that she had an affair with the former Bungoma Governor since 2018 culminating to pregnancy.

“The respondent despite being a man of means he has refused, neglected, and ignored to take care of the applicant’s pre-natal clinics necessary to ensure the wellbeing of the unborn child,” read in part the court papers.

Omari has argued that his client has been going through pregnancy complications threatening miscarriage which has made her incur expenses without the help of Lusaka.

“The respondent has neglected his responsibility and is not supportive to the applicant to enable the unborn child’s welfare be safeguarded,” Omari said.

Mutaki claims that while Lusaka directed her to carry out an abortion, she chose to keep the child and despite numerous attempts to get financial help, her efforts have remained futile.

“I have faced negativity, rudeness and disregard from the respondent ever since I broke the pregnancy news to him,” she said.

She added that her attempts to get Lusaka to include her unborn child in his medical cover were also met with opposition.

“I approached the respondent to at least include me in his medical cover to cater for the clinics and the pregnancy generally however he became rude and degraded me by indicating that he never buys houses and cars for women he only takes care for his children which was an irony since all I wanted is for him to take care of his unborn child,” she said.

Mutaki who is unemployed has committed to do a prenatal DNA paternity test to prove that her unborn child is indeed Lusaka’s. There was no immediate comment from Lusaka or his office.

“I pray that this honorable court will compel the respondent to contribute towards safeguarding the welfare of the un-born child by providing medical care and maintenance for its welfare,” she said.
Principal Magistrate has ordered that the application be served for inter-partes hearing on 13 July.

