VIDEO: When Kirubi and Raila danced to Jerusalema

NAIROBI, Kenya June 17 – Flamboyant billionaire Dr. Chris Kirubi who died on Monday was a man who lived his life to the fullest.

Besides his love for the finest things in life, Dr. Kirubi did not waste any opportunity to enjoy life.

In October 2020, Kirubi handed Two rivers training ground to Gor Mahia at a ceremony attended by former Prime Minister Raila Odinga with whom they danced to the Jerusalema hit song.

Dr Kirubi will be buried at his Thika farm on Saturday, after a funeral service to be held at the Faith Evangelistic Ministry (FEM) Church in Karen on Friday.