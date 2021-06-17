Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and businessman Chris Kirubi arrive at Two Rivers Mall for celebrations during which they danced to the famed Jerusalema hit song. CFM-FILE.

Headlines

VIDEO: When Kirubi and Raila danced to Jerusalema

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya June 17 – Flamboyant billionaire  Dr. Chris Kirubi who died on Monday was a man who lived his life to the fullest.

Besides his love for the finest things in life, Dr. Kirubi did not waste any opportunity to enjoy life.

In October 2020, Kirubi handed Two rivers training ground to Gor Mahia at a ceremony attended by former Prime Minister Raila Odinga with whom they danced to the Jerusalema hit song.

Dr Kirubi will be buried at his Thika farm on Saturday, after a funeral service to be held at the Faith Evangelistic Ministry (FEM) Church in Karen on Friday.

 

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital News

World

Biden, Putin hail positive talks, but US warns on cyberwar

Geneva (AFP), Jun 16 – Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin sought to cool tensions in the combustible US-Russian relationship at their first summit in...

29 mins ago

World

Israel says hit by more ‘arson balloons’ after striking Gaza

Gaza City (Palestinian Territories) (AFP), Jun 16 – Palestinian militants again launched incendiary balloons from Gaza Wednesday, hours after Israeli strikes in response to...

11 hours ago

Capital Health

Homa Bay, Siaya, Kisumu maintain COVID peak at 36pc

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 16 — Homa Bay, Siaya, and Kisumu counties maintained COVID-19 virus peak on Wednesday accounting for 36 per cent of national...

12 hours ago

World

India accuses Twitter of ignoring new rules as row festers

New Delhi (AFP), Jun 16 – India’s battle with Twitter escalated on Wednesday with the government accusing the US firm of deliberately ignoring new...

14 hours ago

Biden Administration

China firmly opposes interferences in internal affairs by U.S., EU: spokesperson

BEIJING, June 16 –  China is strongly dissatisfied with and firmly opposed to the interferences of its internal affairs by the United States and...

15 hours ago

Headlines

Businessman Dr. Chris Kirubi’s church service Friday, burial Saturday in Thika

NAIROBI, Kenya June 16 – The funeral service of businessman Dr. Chris Kirubi will be held on Friday June 18 at Faith Evangelistic Ministry...

16 hours ago

Capital Health

Beyond Zero’s campaign against fistula receives Sh130 million boost from Slovak Republic

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 16 – First Lady Margaret Kenyatta’s Beyond Zero initiative has received a Sh130 million grant from the Slovak Government to boost...

17 hours ago

Headlines

Matiangi asks police bosses to embrace dialogue to deter poll chaos

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 16 – Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi has urged national administration officials to engage the public in a bid to deter...

17 hours ago