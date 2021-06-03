Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
June 1, 2021 | President Uhuru Kenyatta speaks during Madaraka Day celebrations in Kisumu/PSCU

Headlines

Uhuru appoints 34 judges, rejects 6 nominees

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 3 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has appointed 34 out 41 judges nominated by the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) for appointment to superior courts.

The Head of State however declined the nomination of Justices Aggrey Muchelule, George Odunga, Weldon Korir and Prof Joel Ngugi who were to join the Court of Appeal. No reasons were given.

Justices Msagha Mbogholi, Omondi Hellen Amollo, Mumbi Ngugi, Francis Tuiyott, Nyamweya Pauline Nyaboke, Jessie Lesiit and Laibuta Imaana are among the seven who were appointed to the Appeal Court in a gazette notice dated June 3.

The delay in the appointment of the Judges had caused frosty relations between the Executive and the Judiciary after former Chief Justice David Maraga decried the crisis caused by the inadequate judges in superior courts, while Attorney General Kihara Kariuki insisted the President will not appoint judges with questionable character adding that the refusal to appoint the JSC nominees was within the law.

The Judges who were recommended by JSC in July 2019 for appointment to the Court of Appeal, the Environment and Land Court and the Employment and Labor Relations Court formed the basis of Maraga’s frustrations.

In a Gazette Notice issued on Thursday, President Kenyatta appointed 18 judges to the Environment and Land Court and nine Employment and Labour Land Court.

Justices Baari Christine Noontatua, Gakeri Jacob Kariuki, Keli Jemima Wanza, Mwaure Ann Ngibuini, Matanga Bernard Odongo Manani, Rutto Stella Chemtai, Kebira Ocharo, Kitiku Agnes Mueni-Nzei, Nderitu David Njagi, have been appointed to be Judges of the Employment and Labour Relations Court

Meanwhile, Justices Mboya Oguttu Joseph, Naikuni Lucas Leperes, Mwanyale Michael Ngolo, Addraya Edda Dena, Kimani Lilian Gathoni, Kamau Joseph Mugo, Wabwoto Karoph Edward, Koross Anne Yatich Kipingor, Gicheru Maxwell Nduiga, Mogeni Ann Jacqueline Akhalemesi, Ongarora Fred Nyagaka, Christopher Kyania Nzili, Mugo David Mwangi, Omollo Lynette Achieng’, Washe Emmanuel Mutwana, Nyukuri Annet, Murigi Theresa Wairimu, Asati Esther, to be Judges of the Environment and Land Court.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

VWGR welcomes Kenya’s commitment on ending Gender-Based Violence in work places

NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 3 – Voice for Women and Girls’ Rights-Kenya (VWGR) has welcomed the government’s plan in working towards eliminating Gender-Based Violence (GBV)...

17 mins ago

Africa

11 dead in fresh violence in eastern DR Congo

Bunia, DR Congo, June 3 – At least 11 people were killed by an armed group in eastern DR Congo, sources said Thursday, bringing the...

3 hours ago

World

Legal woes facing Netanyahu as opposition readies to unseat him

Jerusalem, Undefined, June 3 – Israel’s longtime premier Benjamin Netanyahu is set to lose power after a diverse coalition united in an 11th-hour deal against...

3 hours ago

BBI

ICJ Kenya, Linda Katiba condemn Uhuru’s remarks on judges

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 3 – The International Commission of Jurists Kenya and Linda Katiba have condemned President Uhuru Kenyatta’s remarks on the Judiciary during...

4 hours ago

Capital Health

More than two billion Covid vaccines given: AFP

Paris, France, June 3 – More than two billion Covid-19 vaccines have been given across the world, according to an AFP tally Thursday drawn from official...

5 hours ago

World

Sri Lanka’s sinking ship: What we know

Colombo, Sri Lanka, June 3 – A cargo ship is sinking off Sri Lanka’s main port of Colombo after a 13-day fire that already caused...

7 hours ago

Africa

‘It was a war’: Ethnic killings cloud Ethiopia’s election buildup

Ataye, Ethiopia, June 3 – As gunfire crackled outside, Genet Webea huddled with her husband and seven-year-old daughter, praying they would be spared in the...

8 hours ago

County News

Jane Muthoni, ex-principal convicted of husband’s murder, handed 30 years in jail

NAKURU, Kenya, Jun 3 – A former school principal convicted of the murder of her husband, a fellow principal, was Thursday sentenced to 30...

8 hours ago