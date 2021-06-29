Connect with us

TSC CEO Nancy Macharia. /CFM-FILE.

TSC advertises over 6,000 vacancies for teachers

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 29-The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) has advertised 6,000 vacancies for teaching in public primary and secondary schools.

The Commission said this will include 5,000 teaching vacancies in secondary schools, aimed at supporting the government policy on 100 per cent transition of learners from primary to secondary schools.

Of the 5,000 teaching vacancies in secondary schools, 4000 will be new recruitments and the other 1000 posts will be filled through promotion and deployment of practicing teachers in public primary schools.

Another 1000 vacancies have been put out for the recruitment of primary school teachers, with requirements being a P1 certificate and be registered with the Teachers Service Commission.

“Interested and qualified candidates should submit their applications online through the Commission’s website, not later than July 12, 2021,” states a public notice by TSC.

The Commission also advertised 2,897 vacancies for primary and 927 vacancies for secondary schools to replace teachers who exited service.

To fill the position of secondary school teacher, applicants are required to hold at least a diploma in education and be registered by with the Commission.

Public primary school teachers seeking to be promoted and deployed to secondary schools will be required to have a P1 certificate, a holder of Bachelor’s Degree in Education with two teaching subjects and must be serving under the TSC.

“Successful candidates under this category shall be appointed at T-Scale 7, Grade C2 under the Career Progression Guidelines for Teachers and shall be deployed to secondary schools where vacancies exist,” states TSC.

In the financial year 2021/2022, the Teachers Service Commission was allocatedSh2.5 billion to support the recruitment of additional teachers.

In total, the Commission was allocated Sh281.7 billion to support its annual budget.

