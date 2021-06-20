Suspect arrested as kidnapped woman found in a water tank in Kayole

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 20-A woman who had been kidnapped from Nairobi’s Kamukunji area has been rescued in Kayole.

The 23-year-old woman was rescued by detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) who found her hidden in a water tank. She was found in Matopeni estate.

The DCI said the woman identified as Hafsa Mohammed was kidnapped on Tuesday.

Hafsa, who was last seen at her clothing shop in Kamukunji, was kidnapped by a criminal gang that demanded a ransom of Sh5 million in exchange for her freedom.

A video of a tortured Hafsa went viral on social media where Kenyans called on relevant authorities to rescue her and bring her kidnappers to book.

“Hafsa, who appeared tortured, begged her family to meet the demands of her tormentors, for her life to be spared. Following an elaborate operation conducted by detectives from Crime Research and Intelligence Bureau and the Special Service Unit, Hafsa was rescued today morning,” the DCI said, “The badly shaken woman, who had visible bruises on her face and hands, was immediately rushed to hospital for medical attention.”

A 24-year-old suspect who is part of the gang that kidnapped Hafsa was arrested.

Cases of kidnapping have been on the increase lately, with some ending in murder.

“The Directorate of Criminal Investigations is issuing a stern warning to any persons harboring the intention of committing such a heinous crime, that no efforts shall be spared in their pursuit,” DCI stated.

Three weeks ago, a 13-year-old schoolgirl was kidnapped in Kitengela by people who demanded ransom from her mother but they later killed her.

Two of the kidnappers were later arrested and arraigned in court.

On June 7, Detectives from DCI rescued a 4-year-old child who had been abducted in Murang’a.

Detectives said they rescued baby Liam Ngucwa Mwangi who is said to have been kidnapped by a houseboy who worked for his grandparents in Naivasha.