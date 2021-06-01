Special rendition from Kisumu’s top musician entertains guests at Madaraka fete

0 SHARES Share Tweet

KISUMU, Kenya, Jun 1 – As Shakespeare said, “If music be the food of love, play on, Give me excess of it.”

Jomo Kenyatta International Stadium came to life as musicians took to the stage to entertain thousands of people who had converged to celebrate this year’s Madaraka Day.

President Uhuru Kenyatta alongside his chief guest Burundian President Evariste Ndayishimiye led the people in a dance to the tunes by local musicians.

Performing under one banner United in Music, the musicians programmed in three units gave their best to the people of Kisumu and visitors.

Renowned musicians, Suzanna Owiyo and Dr Osito Kale led a team of over 19 musicians to deliver a thrilling piece, a piece that rekindled memories of the past.

Owiyo, is known for her Kisumu hit song composed and delivered in the year 2000.

The song took Kisumu by storm as the late President Daniel Arap Moi led other East Africa Community Presidents, Yoweri Museveni of Uganda and Benjamin Mkapa of Tanzania to celebrate centenary celebrations in Kisumu.

The climax of the entertainment was witnessed when Osito Kale stepped forward with his famous voice sending the attendees into ululations.

“Osito is still the King of music in this region,” said Dan Owiti after the musician ended his session.

The music composed by the sons and daughters of the soil centered on a beautiful Kenya, a country build through hard work coupled by peace brought about by President Kenyatta and his handshake partner Raila Odinga.

The music team also included, Idii Achieng, Ongoro Karachuonyo, Aluoch Pamba, Dola Kabary and Ochieng Apesi.

The entertainment was concluded by Burundi traditional drummers who carried and played the drums on their heads.