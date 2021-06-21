Several feared trapped as road construction site collapses in Kangemi

NAIROBI, Kenya June 21 – Several people were feared trapped Monday after a section of a road construction site collapsed in Nairobi’s Kangemi.

Witnesses said at least seven people were seen at the site at around 5pm when a huge section collapsed, covering them.

“Three people have been rescued and rushed to hospital,” a witness said, “there are others still trapped but we are not sure how many.”

Another witness said, apart from the three rescued, there were at least seven trapped.

The incident caused a major traffic snarl-up on the busy Waiyaki Way during the rush period.

The tragedy occurred where the iconic Kangemi bridge was demolished recently to pave way for a modern on the highway that is under construction to join the Westlands-JKIA Expressway.