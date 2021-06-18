Robert Kirubi urges his father’s mentees, associates to continue legacy by investing in people

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 18 – Chris Kirubi’s son Robert has called for the continuity of his father’s legacy by helping and investing in people for generations to come.

He was speaking during a memorial service at the Faith Evangelistic Ministries in Karen.

“I call upon anyone who understands what Dr Kirubi stood for, to take whatever they have learned from him and make them take positive action to focus and continue to do the right things for themselves, their family, their community and this country. He may not be physically here but that is how he will continue,” Robert stated.

Robert, acknowledged that his father is famed for his efforts in creating employment for tens of thousands of Kenyans.

“I won’t accept that we have lost him, and I look to you all to hold yourself accountable to take his wisdom forward, if you don’t like my father, you will come to understand that I also love a good argument. My father found out his reason for living, very early in life and he spent his life expressing this reason to and through all of us. Let us all honour this reason,” he told the congregation at the memorial service.

Deputy President’s spouse Racheal Ruto, Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohammed and Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga are among personalities who attended the memorial service.

Kirubi’s grandchildren eulogized him as a great teacher and friend, and even a boss.

The daughters of Mary-Ann Kirubi recounted the moments they visited Kirubi in hospital, noting that he was always smiling despite being diagnosed with cancer.

“My Guka was different to all of us. He was a mentor, a boss, even a partner. He was my grandfather and so much more. He taught me many things like being brave and true. When he was first diagnosed with cancer, I was scared. But whenever I went to visit him, he was always smiling,” she said.

Another one of Kirubi’s granddaughters stated; “It makes me so happy knowing that you are in a better place and you are not in pain. You live a joyful life travelling everywhere. We all love you so much Guka. There is no one who can take your place Guka, Rest in peace.”

Maria Mumbi Kirubi and Shazanne Kirubi admitted to drawing inspiration from the late businessman nicknamed DJ CK.

“To many of you Uncle Chris was known as Daktari, DJ CK, among many other titles but to me, he was simply Uncle Chris, beyond his public persona he was a pillar and a patriarch for our family,” Mumbi stated.

“My tributes to my dearest Uncle Chris Kirubi are basically of two fond memories I have of him, I broke it down to what I thought of him as a guide and as a father figure,” Shazanne added.

Christopher Junior, the son of Robert Kirubi, said that his grandfather pushed him to be the best version of himself.

“I also mourn the fact that I don’t have the chance now as an adult to show him the life I have built and the things that I have achieved and to express to him how grateful I am to him and how instrumental he has been in helping me achieve that, I hope he’d be proud of me. I am very proud to be his grandchild,” the gifted musician said.

Kirubi will be laid to rest on Saturday at his Thika farm.