Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
ODM leader Raila Odinga. /CFM-FILE.

Headlines

Raila takes a swipe at Willy Mutunga, hints at 2022 coalition with Kalonzo

Published

MAKUENI, Kenya Jun 11 – The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Party Leader Raila Odinga has assured Kenyans that the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) is still on course taking a swipe at the former Chief justice Willy Mutunga.

Raila termed Mutunga as unrealistic citing the aftermath of 2013 general elections where they contested the outcome of the elections in court unsuccessfully.

“In 2013 we went to court armed with evidence. The same Mutunga who was the Chief Justice disallowed the evidence that we had filed on claims we were late,” said Odinga

He described Mutunga as being insincere cautioning him against lecturing Kenyan leadership on any rights.

“Which court do you present evidence and you’re told you have done your filing late,” he added.

Odinga who is also the AU Infrastructure Envoy said he was determined in forming the 2022 government together with Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka.

“We want to form the next government , Kalonzo and I won’t go separate ways. We will have to defeat these thieves stealing from Kenyans,” he assured

Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka echoed Odinga sentiments saying his relationship with ODM boss is aimed at restoring kenya to where it should be

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu vowed to play an intermediary role in uniting the ODM and Wiper leaders so they can present a formidable front ahead of next year’s polls.

“I will ensure I craft a formula that would see Kalonzo and Raila in one team. I do not want to be part of a wheelbarrow (slogan associated with Deputy President William Ruto) administration,” he said.

At the same time, Odinga said the church should distance itself from politics.

“I am Christian but I beg the church to let us do our politics, let the church do its biblical works, and let the reggae continue. Don’t tell us what to do,” he added

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital News

Africa

In Nigeria, broadcasters get to grips with Twitter ban

Lagos, Nigeria, June 11 – A sign on the newsroom wall at the Nigerian broadcaster News Central spells out the channel’s motto: No to mediocrity...

3 hours ago

Africa

Aid groups say G7 one billion dose pledge falls short

Paris, France, June 11 – Some of the world’s leading charities and health organisations say a pledge by G7 nations to donate one billion Covid...

3 hours ago

Focus on China

Chinese envoy calls on EU to uphold genuine multilateralism

UNITED NATIONS, June 10 – A Chinese envoy on Thursday called on the European Union to uphold genuine multilateralism, renounce double standards, avoid bloc...

4 hours ago

Kenya

Justice Musinga sworn in as Appeal Court President

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 11 – Justice Daniel Musinga was Friday sworn in as the President of the Court of  Appeal in a ceremony presided...

5 hours ago

Africa

Over 30,000 children risk death in famine-hit Tigray: UN

Geneva, Switzerland, June 11 – Tens of thousands of malnourished children risk dying in hard-to-reach areas of Ethiopia’s conflict-wracked Tigray region, now hit by famine,...

5 hours ago

Africa

Algeria to elect parliament amid protest movement boycott

Tunis, Tunisia, June 11 – Algeria holds a parliamentary election Saturday under the shadow of a protest movement boycott and deep scepticism the North African...

8 hours ago

County News

Kalembe Ndile’s remains in Kibwezi for final send off

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 11 – Kalembe Ndile, former Kibwezi legislator who died on May 30, was set to be laid to rest later on...

8 hours ago

Corona Virus

G7 leaders at UK summit target plan for 1bn jabs

Falmouth, United Kingdom, June 11 – G7 leaders on Friday open a three-day summit aimed at helping to end the Covid-19 pandemic and forge a...

10 hours ago