Raila takes a swipe at Willy Mutunga, hints at 2022 coalition with Kalonzo

0 SHARES Share Tweet

MAKUENI, Kenya Jun 11 – The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Party Leader Raila Odinga has assured Kenyans that the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) is still on course taking a swipe at the former Chief justice Willy Mutunga.

Raila termed Mutunga as unrealistic citing the aftermath of 2013 general elections where they contested the outcome of the elections in court unsuccessfully.

“In 2013 we went to court armed with evidence. The same Mutunga who was the Chief Justice disallowed the evidence that we had filed on claims we were late,” said Odinga

He described Mutunga as being insincere cautioning him against lecturing Kenyan leadership on any rights.

“Which court do you present evidence and you’re told you have done your filing late,” he added.

Odinga who is also the AU Infrastructure Envoy said he was determined in forming the 2022 government together with Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka.

“We want to form the next government , Kalonzo and I won’t go separate ways. We will have to defeat these thieves stealing from Kenyans,” he assured

Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka echoed Odinga sentiments saying his relationship with ODM boss is aimed at restoring kenya to where it should be

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu vowed to play an intermediary role in uniting the ODM and Wiper leaders so they can present a formidable front ahead of next year’s polls.

“I will ensure I craft a formula that would see Kalonzo and Raila in one team. I do not want to be part of a wheelbarrow (slogan associated with Deputy President William Ruto) administration,” he said.

At the same time, Odinga said the church should distance itself from politics.

“I am Christian but I beg the church to let us do our politics, let the church do its biblical works, and let the reggae continue. Don’t tell us what to do,” he added