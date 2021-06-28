Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Raila Odinga poses for a photo with officials during the signing of the Terms Of Reference by the Lapsset footprint countries on June 28, 2021.

Kenya

Raila in Ethiopia for key LAPSSET meeting

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 28-Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga, who is also the African Union High Representative for Infrastructure Development, on Monday attended a Lapsset Corridor Ministerial Meeting in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia to review the project’s progress.

The meeting brought together stakeholders from relevant departments in respective countries in the region

Odinga said the regional initiative is a game-changer on matters of infrastructure development.

“It’s been a fruitful discourse with the team,” Odinga said after the meeting.

The LAPSSET Corridor Program is Eastern Africa’s largest and most ambitious infrastructure project bringing together Kenya, Ethiopia and South Sudan, consists of seven key infrastructure projects.

The projects include the new 32 Berth port at Lamu in the Kenyan coast, Inter-regional highways, product oil pipeline, inter-regional standard gauge railway line, three international airports and three resort cities.

The Inter-regional Highways run from Lamu to Isiolo, Isiolo to Juba (South Sudan), Isiolo to Addis Ababa (Ethiopia), and Lamu to Garsen (Kenya), Crude Oil Pipeline from Lamu to Isiolo, Isiolo to Juba;

Product Oil Pipeline to run from Lamu to Isiolo, Isiolo to Addis Ababa.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Inter-regional Standard Gauge Railway lines from Lamu to Isiolo, Isiolo to Juba, Isiolo to Addis Ababa, and Nairobi to Isiolo.

The three International Airports: one each at Lamu, Isiolo, and Lake Turkana.

The 3 Resort cities: one each at Lamu, Isiolo and Lake Turkana, and the multipurpose High Grand Falls Dam along the Tana River.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

CJ Koome names 3-judge bench to hear case challenging Uhuru’s failure to appoint 6 judges

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 28 – Chief Justice Martha Koome has appointed a three-judge bench to hear and determine two petitions challenging the decision of...

16 mins ago

Headlines

2 KCPE, KCSE and 1 Grade 6 exams next Year

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 28 – The government says it is prepared to offer two Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCSE), Kenya Certificate of Secondary...

33 mins ago

Corona Virus

Kenya records 287 new COVID-19 cases with 10.06 infection rate

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 28-Kenya’s Ministry of Health on Monday reported 287 new COVID-19 cases raising the total number of confirmed cases in the country...

40 mins ago

Kenya

IEBC Commissioners’ interviews to start July 7-22

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 28 – Interviews for persons seeking to serve as Commissioners of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) will be held...

49 mins ago

County News

TSC calls teacher trade unions for talks over new CBA

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 28-The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) has called a meeting with all teacher trade unions for a new Collective Bargaining Agreement. TSC...

60 mins ago

World

Swedish PM resigns following no confidence vote

Stockholm (AFP), Jun 28 – Sweden’s Prime Minister Stefan Lofven resigned on Monday, one week after he lost a vote of no confidence, leaving...

2 hours ago

World

US top diplomat says strikes on pro-Iran groups send strong message

Rome (AFP), Jun 28 – US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Monday air strikes on pro-Iran fighters in Iraq and Syria sent a...

2 hours ago

World

Concern over sporting events as Russia battles Delta variant

Moscow (AFP), Jun 27 – Russia’s Saint Petersburg posted record Covid-19 deaths Monday as it prepares to host a Euro 2020 quarter-final despite the...

4 hours ago