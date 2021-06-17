Raila dismisses Kalonzo’s irreducible minimum on Wiper-ODM alliance

0 SHARES Share Tweet

MOMBASA, Kenya, Jun 17 – ODM leader Raila Odinga told off Wiper Party Kalonzo Musyoka over a recent claims that he could not be his running mate in next year’s general election, after having supported the former Prime Minister’s presidential ambitions twice.

Speaking at the Coast Referral Hospital on Thursday, Odinga said that he is yet to announce whether he will be in the race to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta when his second term ends 2022.

“I have not even said that I will be vying for Presidency yet some people are going around saying they will not support me,” he said. “Have I asked you to support me?” Odinga posed.

Speaking to NTV on Wednesday night, Kalonzo ruled out backing Odinga saying he had been humiliated under the opposition NASA outfit together with his co-principals, and would not consider teaming up with Odinga again.

Kalonzo said that he would rather retire than support Raila for the third time.

According to the Wiper leader, supporting Raila in 2022 would make him the most “stupid fellow on earth”.

“As of now it would be unthinkable that one Stephen Kalonzo Musyoka would support Raila for the third time. I will be the most stupid person to once again support his bid without a measure of reciprocity,” Kalonzo said.

The ODM leader who was accompanied by coast political leaders among them Mombasa Governor Ali Joho and Mvita MP Nassir Abdullswamad said he was focused on BBI constitutional review agenda.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

He exuded confidence that BBI will overcome hurdles and be back on course.