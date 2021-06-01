Raila calls for economic reforms to restore livelihoods

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya June 1 – Orange Democratic Movement party leader Raila Odinga has urged the government to focus on reconstructing the country’s economy which has been negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Odinga, who spoke during the 58th Madaraka Day fete in Kisumu on Tuesday, said that the government should therefore provide an economic stimulus program to support Kenyans who have been seriously affected by the pandemic.

“Coronavirus pandemic has brought a lot of problems, people have lost their jobs, their loved ones, business, and these people are suffering, the government should have a stimulus program that will reconstruct this economy,” he said.

He also urged the President to come up with an agricultural program similar to the Kazi Mtaani, one that will support young unemployed Kenyans.

“Kazi Mtaani was a good program but when it resumes, the government should also come up with Kazi Mashambani which will provide employment to many people who are suffering,” Odinga added.

The former Prime Minister also reaffirmed his commitment to the Building Bridges Initiative saying it provides a good opportunity to unite Kenyans.

“We are confident that we shall defeat the COVID-19 pandemic,” he urged Kenyans to support the BBI Process which has been invalidated by the Constitutional Court.