The SOPs were launched alongside the ODPP Excellence charter in an event witnessed by Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi/Ministry of Interior

Public Prosecutor unveils guidelines for probing serious crimes committed by the police

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) Tuesday launched the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) on the investigation and prosecution of serious human rights violations committed by police officers.

Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji who hosted the event said the Excellence Charter will be a game-changer in the criminal justice sector and will focus on creating an organization that is responsive to the needs of Kenyans by injecting legitimacy, transparency, public confidence, and quality control in all its operations.

Matiangi, on his part, acknowledged the great strides that the ODPP has made in transforming operations in the justice sector and further assured that the government is committed to enhancing service delivery to all Kenyans.

“The Charter represents a greater commitment to reforms within the ecosystem of the criminal justice system, but this journey requires collaboration with the public through crime reporting,” Matiang’i remarked during the event at Prosecutions Training Institute.

He said the launch represents a greater commitment to reforms within the ecosystem of the criminal justice system, adding that it requires collaboration with the public through crime reporting.

“From our end as security sector players, we are obliged to measure up to the expectations of fighting crime through prosecution-guided investigations and inter-agency collaboration, and this is what the and this is what the Excellence Charter launched today brings on board,” Matiang’i added.

 

