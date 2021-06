NAIROBI, Kenya June 17 – President Uhuru Kenyatta visited the Nairobi home of industrialist Dr. Chris Kirubi to condole with the family.

The president was received at the Loresho home by Dr. Kirubi’s son Robert, daughter MaryAnne and son-in-law Andrew Musangi.

Dr. Kirubi succumbed to cancer on Monday and will be buried at his Bendor farm in Thika on Saturday.

Ahead of the burial, there will be a funeral service at the Family Evangelist Ministry (FEM) in Karen on Friday.