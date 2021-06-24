Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
President Uhuru Kenyatta flags off the 2021 WRC Safari Rally at KICC in Nairobi County/PSCU

Headlines

President Kenyatta flags off WRC Safari Rally in Nairobi after 19-year break

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 24 – Here we go! The Safari Rally has officially returned to the World Rally Championship Calendar after President Uhuru Kenyatta flagged off drivers at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) on Thursday afternoon.

Seven-time World Champion and current log leader Sebastian Ogier was among those to be flagged off by the Head of State before other drivers vroomed off the ramp as well.

Onkar Rai was the first off the ramp while among the Kenyan drivers who were flagged off include Carl ‘Flash’ Tundo, navigated by Tim Jessop.

The Head of State was accompanied by the FIFA president Jean Todt, Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed, Safari Rally CEO Phineas Kimathi among other dignitaries.

President Kenyatta has said he is proud to see the Safari Rally return to the WRC calendar for the first time in 19 years, saying it is a journey that started all the way back in 2013.

“In 2013 I made a pledge to my fellow citizens that we will bring the Safari Rally back home and I also promised that I will return the Safari Rally to the top as one of the FIA and WRC toughest rallies. This call has materialized nine tears later in the event we are witnessing today,” President Kenyatta stated.

After the flag off at KICC, the drivers will head to the Moi Sports Centre Kasarani 4.8km Twin Track Super Special Stage where fans will be able to watch the drivers do their stunts and entertain before they depart for the business end of the rally in Naivasha.

Meanwhile, international drivers are expecting a competitive rally as they begin the sixth stage of the WRC competition.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“The roads will be demanding but at the same time there is some beautiful scenery and lots animals. It is tough but exciting at the same time. I felt good on the recce because this is something different from what I have been used to. I will just take it easy and try to come through basically,” said Olivier Solberg.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital News

Africa

Ethiopia strike on Tigray market targeted rebels: army

Addis Ababa (AFP), Jun 24 – Ethiopia’s army spokesman said Thursday that a military airstrike on a market in the country’s war-torn Tigray region...

38 mins ago

BBI

Justice Musinga names 7-judge bench for BBI appeal

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 24 – Court of Appeal President Daniel Musinga on Thursday named the seven judges who will hear the appeal contesting the...

2 hours ago

Focus on China

Chinese president calls for building closer Belt and Road partnership

BEIJING, China June 23 – China stands ready to work with all parties to build a closer Belt and Road partnership, President Xi Jinping...

3 hours ago

World

Philippines’ ex-president ‘Noynoy’ Aquino dies

Manila (AFP), Jun 24 – Former Philippine president Benigno “Noynoy” Aquino, the reserved scion of one of Asia’s most famous political families, died Thursday...

4 hours ago

County News

3-judge bench to issue verdict on Sonko’s City Hall ouster

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 24- The High Court is on Thursday expected to rule on former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko’s ouster from City Hall. A...

4 hours ago

Kenya

KDF training helicopter crashes in Kajiado

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 24 – A Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) training helicopter crash landed at Ol Tepesi in Kajiado’s Ngong area on Thursday leaving...

5 hours ago

Africa

Southern African bloc to send troops to insurgency-hit Mozambique

Maputo (AFP), Jun 24 – Southern African countries agreed to deploy forces to help quell a jihadist insurgency, as military and security sources said...

5 hours ago

Africa

Egyptian women face uphill battle to protect fragile rights

Cairo (AFP), Jun 24 – In a push to cement meagre rights, Egyptian women have been battling a “shocking” draft bill influenced by Islamic...

5 hours ago