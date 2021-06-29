Owner of killer Solai dam Patel Mansukh is dead

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAKURU, Kenya, Jun 29-The owner of the infamous Solai killer dam that left 50 people dead in May 2018 is dead.

Mansukh Patel died while undergoing treatment at the Agha Khan Hospital in Nairobi after a short illness.

Solai chief, Kiragu Maina said the businessman who owns various companies among them the largest kitchen Salt manufacturer in Kenya, Kensalt Limited, was admitted to the hospital late last week.

The local administrator said the cause of death was still unclear as the old man was still undergoing tests at the hospital.

“The businessman who was about 80 years of age was at his Nairobi when he was taken ill,” said chief Maina.

He added that the man who owns a chain of businesses under Solai Group of Companies was still active before falling sick.

“He travels a lot within the country checking his businesses,” said Maina.

Mansukh had maintained a low profile despite his immense wealth until May 9, 2018 when a mega dam at his Patel Coffee Estate farm in Solai broke its banks during heavy rains and swept away villages as locals slept.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

His son, Perry Mansukh was among nine people arrested and charged with the 50 deaths before being set free by the High Court in Naivasha for lack of evidence.