The two who spoke during a funeral service held in Karen ahead of Kirubi's burial on Saturday, highlighted the role played by businessman in ending the 2007/2008 post-election violence leading to the formation of a grand coalition government/FILE

Odinga, Kalonzo recall Kirubi’s role in brokering 2008 deal with Kibaki

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 18 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and Kalonzo Musyoka, who served as Vice President in Mwai Kibaki’s second term government, on Friday mourned businessman Dr Chris Kirubi as a key mobilizer of efforts to end the 2007-08 polls chaos triggered by a disputed election. 

The two who spoke during a funeral service held in Karen ahead of Kirubi’s burial on Saturday, highlighted the role played by businessman in ending the 2007/2008 post-election violence leading to the formation of a grand coalition government.

They both explained that Kirubi convinced them to join the grand coalition government which was formed in the aftermath of the post-electoral crisis which claimed thousands of lives with many others displaced.

Odinga said that after former UN Secretary-General Koffi Annan had led a team that brokered peace between him and former President Mwai Kibaki, Kirubi played a role in ending a stalemate over the formation of the new government.

“The issue of forming a grand coalition and sharing positions in the new government almost caused a stalemate. Two people who came to approach me to agree on a compromise included Chris Kirubi, he pleaded with me to agree to have a dialogue with Kibaki, he was passionate and I agreed,” he said.

The agreement that paved way for the unveiling of the Grand Coalition Cabinet was reached during talks between the two principals at the secluded Sagana State Lodge.

“We managed to come up with a compromised agreement and a grand coalition was formed, thanks to the effort of Chris Kirubi,” Odinga added.

The former Vice President while condoling with the Kirubi family echoed Odinga’s remarks recalling an incident in 2008 when he challenged him to act in a manner that creates peace for the country.

“I remember when he came into my house in 2008 with two other people, the mission was simple; they told me to act in a manner that saves the country, this was after the 2007/8 post-election violence,”  Musyoka added.

Under the Accord signed by Kibaki and Odinga, the leaders agreed on a power-sharing structure where they would equally divide the Cabinet and other key positions.

“The enactment of the National Accord and Reconciliation Act, 2008 and the agreement on the Cabinet underscores the commitment of our nation’s leadership to put the collective interest of the country and our people above everything else,” Kibaki said at the time.

Under the new government, Odinga ascended to the newly-created position of Prime Minister in line with the Peace Accord signed on February 28 2008.

Musyoka, on the other hand, was assigned the Home Affairs  docket as some of his then ODM-Kenya colleagues landed Cabinet positions.

