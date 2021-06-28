New KNUT SG Collins Oyuu keen to restore relations with TSC

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 28-The newly elected Kenya National Union of Teachers (KNUT) Secretary General Collins Oyuu has pledged to mend the broken relationship between the union and their employer Teachers Service Commission (TSC) so as to restore proper industrial relations.

Oyuu said the frosty relations between the union and TSC have greatly affected the union, including failure by the employer to remit their dues, hence crippling the union.

He accused his predecessor Wilson Sossion of the union’s woes. Sossion resigned at the weekend to focus on his political career in Parliament where he serves as a nominated MP.

“We couldn’t negotiate with TSC or sit at a roundtable with them, and even as we speak we have secured a meeting with them so that we come up with that industrial harmony that has been lacking for the past five years and maybe that could bring KNUT back to its feet,” said Oyuu.

Oyuu also announced plans to boost the membership of the union after losing thousands.

He noted that the membership of the union had shrunk to 15,000 members from 200,000.

Oyuu explained that most of the members had not withdrawn from the union formally, saying they had only received less than 30 copies of those who officially withdrew.

He said the meeting with TSC set for Tuesday in Nairobi is crucial in ensuring the law is followed on the alleged withdrawal from the union.

“For those who didn’t follow the law I believe they are still members of this union, if TSC agrees then we shall get back the membership,” he said.

Oyuu becomes the seventh KNUT Secretary-General and will hold the seat for the next five years.

He was elected unopposed during the national polls held Saturday.

He will be deputized by Hesbon Otieno who also served under Sossion and was elected unopposed.

While announcing his resignation on Friday last week, Sossion said he shall remain loyal to the union.

“In the interest of KNUT continuity and its membership, I hereby on June 25, 2021 bow out of KNUT leadership honorably. I shall remain loyal to KNUT and will always be available to advice and support the leadership of the union,” said Sossion.