Nairobi Hospital’s Cicely McDonell College of Health sciences announces Sept Intake.

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 23 – The Nairobi Hospital’s Cicely McDonnel College of Health Science has announced its September intake.

Interested candidates are required to apply July 12.

Interested applicants have been advised to visit The Nairobi Hospital portal https://thenairobihosp.org/, for more details.

The courses offered include Diploma in Kenya Registered Nursing, Specialized nursing diploma as well as Continuous Professional Development (CPD) accredited center by the Nursing Council of Kenya.

The school which was established in 1956 has built an exemplary institution that continues to produce graduates who are professionally outstanding through education and practical training.

Joyce Mbedha, the acting Principal of the college trains students from East Africa, West Africa and South Africa.

“The current population is 282 up from 228 at the close of the previous academic year. This represents an increase of 23pc,” she stated.

Approximately 70-80 nurses graduate annually from the college, majority of who are absorbed by The Nairobi Hospital (TNH).

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“The institution is prescribed by the Nursing Council of Kenya (NCK) syllabus and inculcates and integrates the non-written curriculum (soft skills) such as culture in its interaction with students.

“Our aim is to maintain the quality of patient care through continuous learning for nurses and other hospital staff focus on training in specialized areas to support increasing hospital needs as well as ensure customer satisfaction through regular sustained feedback,” Mbedha noted.

-Student Sponsorship-

According to Mbedha, the institution has partnered with various organizations like Johnson and Johnson through AMREF health Africa- sponsoring Oncology Nursing training.

The Lending for Education in Africa Partnerships known as the LEAP Program, “This fund is accessible by our students where they can get loans to be paid back,” explained Mbedha.

It is also in partnership with Higher Education Loan Board (HELB) – Afya Elimu Board.

“We have had HELB in the past but now we are in the process of doing a proposal so that they can come in a bigger way to support our students,” she said.

At the peak of the Covid 19 pandemic in the country, she said, “we were among the few colleges that did actually admit students in September. We undertook virtual mode of learning until the students were allowed to physically come to the college early this year.”

The institution has also blended teaching to cater for students who are not able to attend class in person.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“In line with the Covid 19 protocols, the lecture halls are spacious with ability to maintain social distancing as well as mounted projectors used for teaching,” she noted.

The institution boasts of state of the art equipment for students to practice nursing skills before going to the wards.

The college has over the years assured employment opportunities for the graduating students by various organizations for practical skills training and examinations.

Mbedha stated “the availability of print and online resources that can be accessed on and off campus through MYLOFT (My Library on Fingertips) software.”

As for Clinical placements the students are placed in The Nairobi Hospital including the outpatient centers, Kenyatta National Hospital, Mathari Teaching & Referral Teaching Hospital and Nairobi County Health Centers.