Mutyambai prohibits police officers from discussing their challenges on social media

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 17 – Inspector General Hillary Mutyambai has issued a directive prohibiting police officers from discussing their challenges on social media.

In a signal dispatched to police chiefs countrywide, the IG raised concern that police officers are using social media and sharing information with the press without authorization.

He noted that the majority of the police officers do so without exhausting the laid down channels which include quality assurance, and complaint and gender offices at service headquarters.

“The inspector general of police has noted with a lot of concern that officers have developed a habit of using social media to advance their grievances without exhausting the laid down channels,” Mutyambai said in the message which appeared on Thursday.

Mutyambai warned the cops of contravening the law by disclosing information on police matters unless IT can clearly be linked to the conduct of official business.

“It is also an offense against disciple to disclose or convey any information on police matters without proper authority, sharing information with the media must be done in accordance with the regulation,” the IG clarified.

He further urged the DCI to take disciplinary action against those abusing the guidelines.

The new directive was announced a month after a female officer, in a viral video, decried harassment and graft in the National Police Service saying she will resign over frustrations, even if it means losing her income.

She further claimed that such frustrations are the main causes suicide and murder among colleagues.

According to the officer attached to Mombasa’s traffic department, claims filed by officers at the internal affairs unit never get attention, citing corruption as the main cause.

“I just want to resign and do another job as a civilian, the internal affairs office which is supposed to assist officers is not helping at all, I ask the President to disband that office because it’s of no help,” she said.

The IG had directed the Gender and Children’s Directorate to probe her claims. No further report has been issued regarding the officer’s case.