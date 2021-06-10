Connect with us

The National Assembly in session/FILE

MPs call off planned disruption of budget reading

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 10 – Members of Parliament have abandoned their intended disruption of Thursday’s Budget Reading slated for 3pm after the National Treasury agreed to disburse pending National Government-Constituency Development Fund (NG-CDF) allocation by Tuesday.

Aldai MP Cornelly Serem confirmed that the National Treasury had by Wednesday evening released about Sh13.9 billion and committed to releasing the remainder within agreed timelines.

“I am happy that the funds that were meant for the constituencies last year are totaling about Sh13.9 billion, there is now a formula of releasing those funds. Last evening the CS (Ukur Yattani) agreed that before today and Monday, he is going to release another Sh3 billion and by June 15, he will be done with the remaining funds.”

“But we are going to discuss to ensure that the Sh4.9 billion, which is pending from other financial years is released unconditionally,” Serem stated

The NG-CDF monies are used to fund various projects in the constituencies including education bursaries to students who come from needy backgrounds.

“The other day I felt so sad that the CS Education told principals in public schools to chase the students away from schools because they had not been school fees yet the very same government has not released funds for bursaries to enable the children to go to school, so in my view I felt that the only language that government is that of protests,” Serem stated.

The Aldai MP had on Tuesday questioned whether the National Treasury was sincere, citing that they had been promised Sh2 billion per week for the month of May and June, but they have only received Sh2 billion.

The National Treasury has already submitted a Sh26.8 billion Supplementary Budget which will be channeled towards COVID-19 related to expenditure, salary adjustments changes in development partner funded projects as well as to regularize approved additional expenditure and re-allocations.

