Motorists urged to avoid Thika Road, Uhuru Highway from Thursday for Safari rally

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 23 – Police have advised motorists to avoid Uhuru Highway and Thika Road Thursday from 8.00am to 12.00pm to pave way for the Safari Rally flag off.

The rally event will go on until Sunday.

According to Nairobi area traffic commander Joshua Omukata, the ceremonial flag off will start from KICC at 12.45 pm.

The cars will use Parliament Road, Haile Selasie Avenue through to Highway.

Omukata told Capital FM News that the vehicle will then proceed to Wangari Mathai Road, Thika Road to Kasarani and then back to Thika road through Muthaiga before heading to Naivasha.

“From 8.00am when these vehicles are coming to the KICC, we are not going to close the roads, but traffic will just be interrupted until 12.00pm. We shall be regulating traffic flow,” he stated.

He however, indicated that even though there will be no closure of the roads, there will heavy traffic disruptions in the city.

“It is better for motorists to avoid inconveniences of being held for some time before the road opens, it is better to find another option and by extension, we will be looking at the safety of the spectators,” he explained.

A multi-agency team of National Police Service (NPS), Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS), National Youth Service (NYS) and safety marshals has already been deployed to provide security during the World Rally Championships (WRC) in Naivasha.

Inspector-General of Police Hilary Mutyambai said the team is expected to offer “total and round the clock security to all participants and stakeholders.”

“The plan is executed in three-tier, prior to, during and post-event. The security team comprises both air and land for the provision of total security,” Mutyambai stated.

He pointed out that so far, the security team has offered maximum security during the pre-rally activities that have been taking place in Naivasha.

Capital FM on May 31 entered into a partnership with WRC Safari Rally to become the official English Broadcast Station for the global showpiece.

The epic and eagerly awaited WRC event will revolve around Lake Naivasha and Lake Elementaita within the renowned ecosystem.

The event will feature the three WRC manufacturer teams namely Toyota Gazoo Racing, M-Sport Ford and Hyundai Motorsport WRT.

WRC defending champion and current leader Sebastian Ogier headlines a star-studded list of 52 top drivers to battle for supremacy in the WRC Safari Rally.