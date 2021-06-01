MoH reports 349 COVID-19 cases picked from 4208 samples

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 1 – The Ministry of Health reported 349 cases picked from 4,208 samples analysed in 24 hours lapsing on Tuesday with the positivity rate standing at 8.3 per cent.

Total COVID-19 cases documented in the country stood at 171,084.

At the same time, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe reported 16 more deaths picked from the ministry’s records in April and May.

The fatality toll stood at 3,188.

The health ministry added that there were 1,257 patients admitted to various health facilities countrywide while another 4,704 patients were under home-based isolation and care.

Out of the 92 patients who in the Intensive Care Unit, 21 on ventilatory support, 54 on supplemental oxygen while 17 were under observation.

The country’s recovery toll rose to 117,023 after 31,983 patients were discharged from various health facilities countrywide while another 85,040 were released from the home-based isolation and care.

Majority of the cases reported were found in Nairobi (80) Kisumu(67), Siaya(37), Mombasa(35), Kilifi(19) , Nyamira (14) and Kericho (14).