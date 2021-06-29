Connect with us

Capital News
Obado is out on bond in a murder case in which he is accused of killing his lover Sharon Otieno and her unborn baby.

Headlines

Migori Governor Obado wants his murder trial heard virtually over COVID restrictions

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 29-Migori Governor Okoth Obado is now seeking to have his murder trial heard virtually citing COVID-19 restrictions, particularly in Nyanza region.

Through his lawyer Kioko Kilukumi, Obado wrote to the Director of Public Prosecution Noordin Haji saying that Migori is among counties declared virus-hotspots hence the request to appear virtually during his trial scheduled for July 5.

“In light of the directions issued by the Ministry of Health for the greater public good and to avoid the quick spread of the Delta variant of COVID-19 to the rest of the country, my client is unable to travel outside the COVID-19 hotspot zone,” his lawyer said in the letter dated June 28.

He also wants new dates fixed for the trial.

Governor Obado and his two co-accused who are out on bond, are facing murder charges in the brutal murder of his lover Sharon Otieno, whose body was found in a thicket near Oyugis town, in September 2018.

Sharon was a student at the Rongo University and reportedly had an intimate affair with the Governor which led to the pregnancy. She also lost her unborn baby during the gruesome murder.

Initially, the murder trial was to commence in March 2020, but was adjourned after courts scaled down operations over the COVID-19 pandemic.

A post mortem revealed that Sharon had been possibly raped and stabbed eight times in the neck, abdomen and back.

In this article:
