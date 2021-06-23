Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News

Capital Health

Measles-Rubella vaccination starts Friday

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya June 23 – The government has set aside Sh800 million for the Measles Rubella vaccination campaign that kicks off Friday for ten days.

Health Chief Administrative Secretary Mercy Mwangangi said the exercise to be launched in Kajiado county will target 3.5 million children immunised against the disease across 22 targeted counties classified as high risk zones.

The free routine immunization programme targets children aged 9 -59 months.

“Immunization being the most cost-effective public health intervention should be embraced dearly by all of us. I appeal to my fellow leaders to mobilize resources to support immunization services at all levels and also encourage their communities to go for vaccination,” she told a media briefing Wednesday.

The targeted counties include: Kilifi, Mandera, Wajir, Garissa, Baringo, West Pokot, Turkana, Tanariver, TransNzoia, Elgeyo marakwet, Busia, Homabay, Migori, Kisii, Kajiado, Nairobi, Bomet, Bungoma, Kakamega, Narok and Vihiga.

Mwangangi noted that 16,000 health care workers will aid in the execution of the exercise “through 5,061 vaccination posts that will be set up in public places including markets, schools, churches, mosques and other social places and mobile vaccination teams in addition to al public health facilities within the 22 counties”.

“The government as the custodian of Health Services, including immunization remains committed to meeting its disease elimination targets. I appeal to all parents and caregivers with children ages 9 months to 59 months to take them for immunization,” she said.

With 2.1 million children being susceptible to the highly infectious disease, Director General for Health Dr. Patrick Amoth stressed that the vaccine which will be administered to the children is safe and asked parents to comply.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“And so, it is up to us to be able to act individually, collectively and wholesomely to be able to avert that crisis,” he said.

According to the Kenya National Vaccines and Immunization Program, 95 percent population immunity is not achievable with only the first dose even at very high vaccination coverage and only 85 percent of children vaccinated against measles develop immunity from the first dose.

Since 2019, Kenya has so far recorded 786 cases of measles and two deaths.

Director of Public Health Francis Kuria urged parents to present their children in large numbers for the vaccination exercise noting that the campaign’s success is heavily dependent on the parents and guardians’ compliance.

“Let us get many children vaccinated as many as possible,” he appealed.

Kenya’s World Health Organization (WHO) representative Dr. Rudi Eggers stressed that no child should suffer measles or die from measles while there is an effective vaccine.

“Vaccination against measles will protect children from this debilitating disease, which is one of the leading causes of death among children less than five years old. Therefore, vaccination against measles will further reduce measles mortality and contribute significantly to sustainable development goals SDG3 and SDG4,” he said.

Measles is a highly contagious, a serious disease caused by a virus and causes severe complications which ranges from – severe diarrhoea, severe pneumonia, ear infections, brain damage and blindness.

Like measles, Rubella is also a highly infectious viral disease that can cause serious health complications to newborns such as birth defects including heart problems, loss of hearing and eyesight and brain damage.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The disease remains one of the leading causes of death among young children globally, despite the availability of a safe and effective vaccine.

According to WHO, approximately 134, 200 people died from measles in 2015 – mostly children under the age of 5.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital News

Headlines

After Covid, could the next big killer be heatwaves?

Paris (AFP), Jun 23 – Searing, unrelenting heat scorches large swathes of the Earth, killing millions who have no means to escape. Shade is...

2 hours ago

Africa

Experts call for African countries to learn from China’s experience in poverty alleviation

ADDIS ABABA, June 22 (Xinhua) — Experts and policymakers, attending a poverty reduction-themed seminar, on Tuesday called on African countries to craft specific strategic...

3 hours ago

World

Members of Saudi hit squad that killed Khashoggi were trained in US: report

Washington (AFP), Jun 23 – Four members of the Saudi hit squad that killed US-based journalist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018 had received paramilitary training...

3 hours ago

Africa

Women migrants reduced to sex slaves in Libya ‘hell’

Medenine, Tunisia, June 23 – For Aisha, sexual slavery was something you only heard about happening to others in television reports, until she found herself...

3 hours ago

Africa

Uproar as DRCongo president gives 500 jeeps to deputies

Kinshasa, DR Congo, June 23 – DR Congo President Felix Tshisekedi’s gift of luxury vehicles to each o f the 500 deputies has provoked an...

4 hours ago

World

Hunger, drought, disease: UN climate report reveals dire health threats

Paris (AFP), Jun 23 – Hunger, drought and disease will afflict tens of millions more people within decades, according to a draft UN assessment...

4 hours ago

business

KRA optimizes iTax ahead of June 30 annual returns filing deadline

NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 23-The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has enhanced the iTax system in readiness for high traffic ahead of the 2020 annual income...

5 hours ago

business

Twitter stars to dabble with getting fans to pay

San Francisco (AFP), Jun 22 – Twitter announced Tuesday that a small flock of high-flying tweeters in the United States will get to test...

7 hours ago