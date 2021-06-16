Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi.

Headlines

Matiangi asks police bosses to embrace dialogue to deter poll chaos

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 16 – Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi has urged national administration officials to engage the public in a bid to deter violent confrontations during and ahead of the 2022 General elections

Matiangi while presiding over a meeting with Regional and County Commissioners  security status in the country on Wednesday, said the police bosses should divert from old tactics of using force but instead invest more energy in conversations.

Police officers are known to use force ahead of the elections to suppress protests.

“Let us try our best to change approach and tact and now is the time to do that, I am recommending greater involvement of the public in planning elections, we need to invest more energy, not in enforcement and  pushing people but more in conversations,” he said.

The Interior CS said the county commissioners should partner with youth, community, and faith-based organizations in discussions that will boost people’s confidence.

“Time is here for us to socialize people not only to have peaceful elections but peaceful and meaningful elections,” Matiang’i added.

He said the country should show political maturity ahead of the general elections in order to reduce tensions and have a meaningful election.

“This time around we should have a different type of environment during elections where we encourage people to talk to one another, we reduce tensions, especially in cosmopolitan areas, so that people are not gullible to things they hear,” the CS asserted.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Matiang’i further lauded county commissioners for “tactfully enforcing COVID-19 containment measures” saying they had shown resilience and greater collaboration with other government agencies.

He however noted the government may be forced to enhance COVID-19  containment measures in Nyanza region amid a surge in infections.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital News

World

Biden, Putin face off in tense Geneva summit

Geneva (AFP), Jun 16 – Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin face off Wednesday at a tense Geneva summit, where ghosts of the Cold War...

32 mins ago

Politics

New ICC prosecutor sworn in for daunting job

The Hague, Netherlands, June 16 – Britain’s Karim Khan was sworn in Wednesday as the new prosecutor of the International Criminal Court, facing huge challenges,...

52 mins ago

Africa

Algeria ruling party wins parliament poll with record low turnout

Algiers, Algeria, June 16 – Algeria’s long-dominant National Liberation Front (FLN) won weekend parliamentary elections, but with a significantly reduced number of seats and with...

4 hours ago

Biden Administration

Coronavirus was likely present in US from December 2019: study

Washington (AFP), Jun 15 – A new antibody testing study published Tuesday has found further evidence that the coronavirus was present in the United...

4 hours ago

World

North Korea’s Kim admits food situation ‘tense’

Seoul (AFP), Jun 16 – Kim Jong Un has admitted that North Korea’s food situation is “tense”, state media reported Wednesday, sounding the alarm...

5 hours ago

Kenya

2 voters petition House to scrap degree requirement for aspirants amid opposition by MPs

NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 16 – Two registered voters want the National Assembly to repeal a provision in the Elections Act requiring anyone running for...

7 hours ago

Headlines

IEBC assures of credible polls as it launches road-map to 2022

NAIROBI, Kenya June 16 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has hit the ground running in readiness to manage the high stake...

7 hours ago

World

Far-right Jerusalem march tests new Israeli government

Jerusalem (AFP), Jun 15 – More than a thousand ultranationalist demonstrators bearing Israeli flags poured into Jerusalem’s flashpoint Old City on Tuesday in a...

15 hours ago