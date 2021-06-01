Man sprints to dais during Uhuru’s speech in Kisumu

KISUMU, Kenya Jun 1 – A man was intercepted by awk-eyed police officers when he raced to dais as President Uhuru Kenyatta delivered his Madaraka Day speech Tuesday.

The man was sprinting to the dais when the presidential escort security intercepted and whisked him away. His motive was not immediately clear.

“Leave him alone, let him do his thing,” the president said, interrupting his official speech even as he the security officers whisked the man away.

The Madaraka Day celebrations were attended by top dignitaries led by Burundian president Evariste Ndayishimiye, Deputy President William Ruto, former Prime Minister Raila Odinga who had all made their speeches.

Security forces had a hard time controlling the crowd outside the stadium that was restricted to 3,000 people leaving thousands others outside.

As the president made his way to the stadium through Kondele slum, hundreds of youths attempted to block his motorcade, demanding for his address. The same happened when he, DP Ruto and Odinga left the stadium.