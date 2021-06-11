Man accused of killing Catholic priest re-arrested in Nairobi after a year on the run  

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 11- A man accused of killing a Catholic priest in 2019 and recently released on bail has been re-arrested after he went into hiding.

He had been on the run for 1 year.

Michael Mutunga had been released on a Sh300,000 cash bail by a court in Embu but failed to appear for a hearing, prompting the court to issue a warrant of arrest.

“The suspect immediately went into hiding and failed to appear in court. He is now under arrest,” the DCI said in its official Twitter page.

Father Michael Kyengo remains were found buried in a shallow grave on a dry riverbed in Embu days after the gruesome murder.

The clergyman’s lifeless body whose throat had been slit had been stashed in a gunny bag, before being disposed of on the bed of river Gathingiri.

“The suspect will face charges,” the DCI said.