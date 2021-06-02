Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Malian soldiers after coup was declared/AFP

Africa

Mali suspended from African Union after second coup in nine months

Published

NairobiKenya, June 2 – The African Union announced it was suspending Mali with immediate effect and threatened the impoverished country with sanctions, after a second military coup in nine months. 

The putsch has sparked deep concerns over stability in the volatile Sahel region and warnings of economic penalties from across the international community.

The AU “decides… to immediately suspend the Republic of Mali from participation in all activities of the African Union, its Organs and institutions, until normal constitutional order has been restored in the country”, the body’s Peace and Security Council said in a statement late Tuesday.

The move follows a similar suspension on Sunday from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

In its statement, the AU called for the military to “urgently and unconditionally return to the barracks, and to refrain from further interference in the political processes in Mali”.

It warned that if the military did not hand back power to civilian transitional leaders, “the Council will not hesitate to impose targeted sanctions and other punitive measures”.

Condemning the coup “in the strongest terms possible”, it added it was “deeply concerned about the evolving situation in Mali and its negative impact on the gains made thus far in the transition process in the country”.

Strongman Colonel Assimi Goita was at the ECOWAS crisis summit in Ghana on Sunday to argue the military’s case but has now returned to Mali.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Goita last August led army officers who overthrew elected president Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, following mass protests over perceived corruption and a bloody jihadist insurgency.

After the takeover, the military agreed to appoint civilians as interim president and prime minister under the pressure of ECOWAS trade and financial sanctions.

But in a move that provoked diplomatic uproar, soldiers last week detained transitional president Bah Ndaw and prime minister Moctar Ouane, releasing them on Thursday while saying that they had resigned.

Mali’s constitutional court completed Goita’s rise to full power on Friday by naming him transitional president.

With the junta going back on its previous commitment to civilian political leaders, doubts have been raised about its other pledges, including a promise to hold elections in early 2022.

The junta said this week it would continue to respect that timetable, but added that it could be subject to change

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital News

BBI

Is Muturi eying the presidency in 2022?

NAIROBI, Kenya June 2 – Justin Muturi, the disputable Spokesman of Mt Kenya region has left tongues wagging following his controversial coronation last week....

33 mins ago

BBI

President Kenyatta accuses courts of subverting peoples’ sovereignty

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 1 – In yet another bare-knuckle attack aimed at the judiciary, President Uhuru Kenyatta on Tuesday termed the growing independence of...

16 hours ago

Capital Health

MoH reports 349 COVID-19 cases picked from 4208 samples

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 1 – The Ministry of Health reported 349  cases picked from 4,208 samples analysed in 24 hours lapsing on Tuesday with...

16 hours ago

business

Kenyatta directs Magoha to issue policy framework on certification of Jua Kali artisans

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 1 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has directed the Ministry of Education to, within a month, issue a policy framework that will...

16 hours ago

Headlines

DP Ruto cautions against negative ethnicity during Madaraka day celebrations

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 1 – Deputy President  William Ruto has cautioned against allowing ethnicity to erode the gains made so far in uniting Kenyans....

17 hours ago

Kenya

Man sprints to dais during Uhuru’s speech in Kisumu

KISUMU, Kenya Jun 1 – A man was intercepted by awk-eyed police officers when he raced to dais as President Uhuru Kenyatta delivered his...

17 hours ago

Africa

Life starts to return to DR Congo’s evacuated volcano city

Goma, DR Congo, June 1 – Streets in the eastern DR Congo city of Goma returned to life on Tuesday, five days after residents fled...

17 hours ago

County News

Special rendition from Kisumu’s top musician entertains guests at Madaraka fete

KISUMU, Kenya, Jun 1 – As Shakespeare said, “If music be the food of love, play on, Give me excess of it.” Jomo Kenyatta...

18 hours ago