Businessman Dr. Chris Kirubi.

LIVE: Dr Chris Kirubi’s funeral ceremony

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 19 – Businessman Dr Chris Kirubi’s funeral is currently underway at his Bedo estate in Gatanga, Murang’a county where family members, business associates, government leaders and employees are gathered for his sendoff.

Dr Kirubi passed away on Monday aged 80. He had battled cancer since 2017.

According to the family, he developed complications early in the year prompting further medical intervention about a year after undergoing treatment abroad with great success.

Dr Kirubi chaired Capital FM, Haco Industries Limited, Kiruma International Limited, International House Limited, Nairobi Bottlers Limited, Sandvik East Africa Limited and DHL Kenya.

Follow the proceedings live below.

