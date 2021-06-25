Let’s continue praying for peace and national unity: President Kenyatta

0 SHARES Share Tweet

KITUI, Kenya, Jun 25 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has urged Kenyans to continue praying for peace and national unity, saying that is the route to achieving the country’s development goals.

The President particularly challenged politicians to emulate religious leaders by working together for the common good of all Kenyans.

“…we should know that if we cooperate, we will be able to build our nation for the benefit of all Kenyans. Let’s love each other as children of God regardless of tribe, colour or religion,” the President said.

The Head of State spoke on Friday when he officially opened the grounds of Our Lady of Protection Shrine at Museve in Kitui County. The a 26-acre Marian Shrine was consecrated by Archbishop Anthony Muheria of Nyeri Catholic Diocese assisted by Bishop Joseph Mwongela of Kitui.

The President observed that the dedication and consecration of the shrine is a reminder of the special place that religion occupies in the country, saying Kenyans always turn to their faith for guidance, solace, inspiration, hope and providence.

“It is my fervent prayer that this shrine shall be an icon of charity, faith and evangelism to take the good news and the great mission to win more hearts for Christ and to be a hallowed ground for care for those in distress,” the President said

On Covid-19, President Kenyatta appreciated religious institutions for backing Government efforts to contain the pandemic.

“Today, I state categorically that the religious sector in particular has been a steadfast partner of the Government in spreading the gospel of adherence to our health and Covid-19 guidelines and protocols. And for this, through their chairman Archbishop Muheria, I thank you for supporting us,” President Kenyatta said.

Noting that Covid-19 continues to be a global health and socio-economic threat, the President reminded Kenyans to continuously guard against the pandemic.

Speaking at the occasion, Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu said the official opening of the shrine, which will be hosting Catholic faithful from across the globe for pilgrimage and prayers, will change the economic landscape of Museve village and the county at large.

“This will be our new Bethlehem and Jerusalem. It will attract tourists and transform the economic fortunes of the residents of Kitui County,” Governor Ngilu said.

Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka commended Archbishop Muheria and Bishop Mwongela for their vision and commitment that ensured the construction of the shrine, which started in 2015, is completed.