KRA optimizes iTax ahead of June 30 annual returns filing deadline

NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 23-The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has enhanced the iTax system in readiness for high traffic ahead of the 2020 annual income tax return deadline, set for June 30th.

The Authority is promoting the use of digital channels including the KRA M-Service App in light of the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic, which has occasioned minimal visits to public places as a safety measure. KRA has also put in place the necessary measures to support taxpayers who may need assistance during the filing season virtually.

As at 20th June 2021, over 3.8 Million Kenyans had filed their returns successfully, translating to over 20% growth compared to the 3.1 million who had filed their returns by the same period the previous year. Marketing and Communication Deputy Commissioner Ms. Grace Wandera attributed the increase in the number of returns filed to the current stability of the iTax system, adding that more taxpayers are expected to file their returns before 30th June.

”The iTax system is currently very efficient, enabling taxpayers to file their returns 24 hours a day, without hitches,” Ms. Wandera said, “We have also extended our Service Centres and Contact Centre opening hours to serve the increasing footfall. In the month of June alone, we have served over 230, 000 customers, registering 71 percent growth of customers seeking services at the Huduma Centres and Service Centres compared to last year.”

Customer support for filing of returns has also been optimized through various channels including; calls, emails, social media, chats, KRA service centres and Huduma centres. So far, KRA is serving approximately 20,000 customers in the various channels daily. The numbers are expected to soar as the deadline approaches.

Filing for the 2020 year of income tax returns kicked off on 1st January 2021, KRA expects over five million taxpayers to file their annual income tax returns by the deadline.

KRA has also packaged and published various reference materials and guides on filing of tax returns on its website and the official social media platforms including YouTube and Facebook. The materials give a step by step guide in filing annual returns.

All annual income tax returns for both, resident and non-resident individuals, companies, and partnerships for the period from 1st January to 31st December 2020, should be submitted online on the iTax platform on or before 30 June 2021.

The iTax portal can be accessed at https://itax.kra.go.ke

Taxpayers are advised to seek KRA’s support through the contact centre by calling 0711-099-999 or 020 4 999 999. Taxpayers can further write to KRA through callcentre@kra.go.ke or on the official social media pages for assistance.