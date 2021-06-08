Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
A public health official extracts a sample for COVID-19 testing during a targeted mass screening exercise in Nairobi/FILE/MoH

Corona Virus

Kisumu, Siaya account 35pc of national COVID infections

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 8 — COVID-19 cases have continued to surge in the lake side region after Kisumu and Siaya counties on Tuesday accounted for 35 per cent of the national infections.

Out of the 433 cases reported by Ministry of Health, Kisumu led with 129 cases, followed by Nairobi with 84 and Siaya came third with 24 cases.

On the same day, Homa Bay County Health department headquarters was closed after five senior officials at the department tested positive for COVID-19.

The county Health Administrator Elly Odhiambo said they had closed down the offices for a period of one week to reduce further spread of COVID-19 at the health department headquarters.

The surge in cases at the region come a week after Kisumu County hosted this year’s Madaraka day celebrations which attracted huge crowds with disregard to social distancing.

The country’s COVID-19 positivity rate stood at 9.7 per cent while the number of cases reported in the country since March 2020 stood at 173,072.

The country’s COVID-related fatalities increased to 3,326 after 18 virus -linked deaths were reported, all being late reporting from April and May records.

The total number of recoveries stood at 118,621 after 395 patients recovered from the disease.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The ministry said a total of 1,125 COVID patients were admitted in various health facilities across the country while 4,895 patients were on home-based care program.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital News

World

French President Macron slapped during crowd stop

PARIS, France Jun 8 – French President Emmanuel Macron was slapped across the face by a bystander during a trip to southeast France on Tuesday...

17 mins ago

Africa

Gunmen kill 27 in central Nigeria attack: police

Abuja, Nigeria, June 8 – Gunmen stormed a market place and a football field in a rural town in central Nigeria over the weekend, killing...

4 hours ago

Headlines

Public Prosecutor unveils guidelines for probing serious crimes committed by the police

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) Tuesday launched the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) on the investigation...

4 hours ago

Corona Virus

Senators express concern over COVID-19 readiness in Nyanza counties

NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 8 – Senators in the Health Committee have challenged the governors from the counties in Nyanza region to step up their...

5 hours ago

Capital Health

A million Europeans already have EU Covid certificate

Strasbourg, France, June 8 – More than one million Europeans have received the new EU Covid health certificate being rolled out to unlock travel within...

6 hours ago

Africa

Thousands fled after Burkina Faso massacre: UN

Geneva, Switzerland, June 8 – More than 3,300 people, most of them children, fled their homes in Burkina Faso’s volatile north following the country’s worst...

6 hours ago

Capital Health

Homa Bay shuts health department as 5 test positive for coronavirus

KISUMU, Kenya, Jun 8 — Homa Bay County Health Department headquarters were closed on Tuesday for n initial containment period of seven days after...

6 hours ago

Politics

Haiti postpones June 27 referendum, citing Covid

Port-au-Prince, Haiti, June 8 – Haiti on Monday postponed a constitutional referendum scheduled for June 27 citing the coronavirus pandemic, but did not give a...

7 hours ago