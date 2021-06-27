Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
A child receives a measles jab during the launch of a nationwide vaccination campaign on June 23, 2021/MoH

County News

Kisumu receives 171,000 measles, rubella vaccine doses

Published

KISUMU, Kenya, Jun 27 –  Kisumu County has received 171,000 doses o support an ongoing vaccination campaign against measles and rubella.

Expanded Program on Immunization logistician Florence Akech said the doses have been distributed to 200 vaccination posts spread across the county.

Aketch said the doses are expected to cover 158,881 children aged 9-59 months who missed out on the first round of vaccination conducted between January and May.

The first round, she said, covered only 14, 098 with only 7, 208 children vaccinated in the second round so far.

Speaking during the launch of the program at Nyalenda Health Center in Kisumu Central Sub-County on Saturday, Akech said all health workers including Community Health Volunteers have been trained and sensitized on the exercise.

Aketch expressed optimism that all the unvaccinated children in the area shall be reached by close of the campaign.

“We are taking advantage of any public meetings, barazas and other sensitization drives going on in the country to spread the message to ensure that all our children receive the jabs,” she said.

Kisumu County Chief Officer in charge of Health Dr. Gregory Ganda attributed the poor uptake of the vaccine and other vaccinations in the area to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Since the pandemic broke out, Ganda said very few people visit health facilities where these services are offered, reducing the coverage.

“This pandemic has slowed the traffic we used to witness in our health facilities,” he said.

Measles, Dr Ganda said, remained a big threat to unvaccinated children adding that every effort shall be made to reach those who have not been vaccinated.

“Cases of measles have been reported in Tana River and Garissa counties and being a contagious disease we cannot afford to sit back,” he said.

Besides the health facilities, the vaccination shall also be administered at selected mobile posts and temporary posts to ensure that all the children are reached.

Kisumu is among the 22 high risk counties that the ministry of health earmarked for the vaccination that was launched on Wednesday.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital News

World

Macron and Le Pen face new test in French regional vote

Paris (AFP), Jun 27 – France was voting in the second round of regional elections on Sunday after a first round that saw a...

4 mins ago

County News

Lovers aged 24 and 21 linked to kidnapping of Kamukunji-based trader arrested

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 27 – Key suspects behind the kidnapping and torture of Hafsa Mohamed Lukman, a Kamukunji based businesswoman, were on Sunday arrested...

16 mins ago

World

US in first meeting with Israel’s new FM amid Iran moves

Rome (AFP), Jun 27 – US Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets Israel’s new top diplomat Yair Lapid in Rome on Sunday, in the...

34 mins ago

County News

DCI intercepts fake gold consignment at a JKIA freight station

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 27 – Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations have intercepted fake gold bars from a room belonging to Swissport transit...

34 mins ago

Africa

Sudan peace talks stumble over division of powers with Khartoum

Juba, South Sudan, June 27 – Peace talks between the transitional government of Sudan and a rebel group in the south of the country have...

2 hours ago

Capital Health

Millions of Sydney residents in coronavirus lockdown

Sydney (AFP), Jun 27 – Millions of Sydney residents began the first full day of a two-week coronavirus lockdown on Sunday, as Australia imposed...

2 hours ago

Headlines

Collins Oyuu elected KNUT SG unopposed replacing Sossion

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 27 – Collins Oyuu is the new Kenya National Union of Teachers Secretary General replacing Wilson Sossion who resigned on Friday....

4 hours ago

County News

NACADA’s new strategy to fight rising drug abuse during COVID

NAIROBI, Kenya June 27-  The National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA) is changing its strategy in fighting the menace...

4 hours ago