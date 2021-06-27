Kisumu receives 171,000 measles, rubella vaccine doses

0 SHARES Share Tweet

KISUMU, Kenya, Jun 27 – Kisumu County has received 171,000 doses o support an ongoing vaccination campaign against measles and rubella.

Expanded Program on Immunization logistician Florence Akech said the doses have been distributed to 200 vaccination posts spread across the county.

Aketch said the doses are expected to cover 158,881 children aged 9-59 months who missed out on the first round of vaccination conducted between January and May.

The first round, she said, covered only 14, 098 with only 7, 208 children vaccinated in the second round so far.

Speaking during the launch of the program at Nyalenda Health Center in Kisumu Central Sub-County on Saturday, Akech said all health workers including Community Health Volunteers have been trained and sensitized on the exercise.

Aketch expressed optimism that all the unvaccinated children in the area shall be reached by close of the campaign.

“We are taking advantage of any public meetings, barazas and other sensitization drives going on in the country to spread the message to ensure that all our children receive the jabs,” she said.

Kisumu County Chief Officer in charge of Health Dr. Gregory Ganda attributed the poor uptake of the vaccine and other vaccinations in the area to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since the pandemic broke out, Ganda said very few people visit health facilities where these services are offered, reducing the coverage.

“This pandemic has slowed the traffic we used to witness in our health facilities,” he said.

Measles, Dr Ganda said, remained a big threat to unvaccinated children adding that every effort shall be made to reach those who have not been vaccinated.

“Cases of measles have been reported in Tana River and Garissa counties and being a contagious disease we cannot afford to sit back,” he said.

Besides the health facilities, the vaccination shall also be administered at selected mobile posts and temporary posts to ensure that all the children are reached.

Kisumu is among the 22 high risk counties that the ministry of health earmarked for the vaccination that was launched on Wednesday.