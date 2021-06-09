Connect with us

A public health official conducts public awareness in Nairobi's Mukuru kwa Njenga slum/FILE/MOH

Capital Health

Kisumu, Homa bay and Siaya Counties report 34.5pc of national COVID cases

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 9 – Kisumu, Homabay and Siaya Counties on Wednesday cumulatively filed 34.5 per cent of national coronavirus case load.

Out of the 589 cases reported by Ministry of Health Kisumu led with 100 cases, Nairobi 91, Bungoma 60, Homa bay 54 and Siaya 49.

The country’s positivity rate stood at 11.8 per cent and the total number of confirmed cases since March 2020 stood at 173,261.

The country’s COVID-19 related fatalities increased to 3,345 after 19 virus-linked deaths were reported, all being late reporting from facility records of April and May.

The total number of recoveries stood at 118,933 after 312 patients recovered from the disease.

The Ministry said a total of 994 COVID patients were admitted in various health facilities while 5,049 patients were on home based care.

On the vaccination national program the Ministry asked those who received first dose not to panic, assuring they will get the second dose within the expected time frame.

“The due date for the second dose will be communicated via an SMS from the Chanel system, 48 hours prior to the vaccination hence there is no need to panic,” stated the MoH.

As of Wednesday a total of 1,030,445 vaccines had been administered across the country. Of these, total first doses numbered 979,955 while total second doses stood at 50,490.

