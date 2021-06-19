Connect with us

Dr. Lipika Goyal

Kirubi’s personal doctor describes him as strong, extraordinary

JEMIMAH MUENI

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 19 – The late Industrialist and businessman Chris Kirubi’s personal oncologist Dr. Lipika Goyal has described him as a charming and extraordinary character who impacted everyone he crossed paths with.

Doctor Goyal who is based in Massachusetts paid her tributes virtually, during a burial service at his Bendor farm in Thika on Saturday.

“From the very beginning the Chairman didn’t want to know statistics about the average lifespan for people with his condition, because he knew it didn’t apply to him. He was a born outlier, outlier in business and in government and dealing with cancer was no exception,” she stated.

Doctor Goyal also revealed that the late Kirubi’s strong spirit was the reason he managed to live longer as compared to other patients had a similar condition.

The late Kirubi died on Monday after a long battle with cancer, surrounded by his family.

“He lived for four years a milestone that only one per cent of people with his type of cancer were able to reach. He faced his illness with tenacity and grace, braving all the side effects of chemotherapy,” stated Dr. Goyal.

Various mourners in the past one week described the Dr Kirubi as a person who was unique in his thinking, with many saying he was born a ‘genius.’

He was the Chairman of Capital Group Limited.

Dr Kirubi also chaired Haco Industries Limited, Kiruma International Limited, International House Limited, Nairobi Bottlers Limited, Sandvik East Africa Limited and DHL Kenya.

The industrialist was also a director at Centum Investment: East Africa’s leading investment company listed on the Nairobi and Uganda Securities Exchange.

