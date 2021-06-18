Kirubi mourned as passionate mentor, cheerful giver

0 SHARES Share Tweet

BbNAIROBI, Kenya, June 18 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has mourned businessman Chris Kirubi as a seasoned businessman, entrepreneur, and philanthropist who mentored many and was passionate about inspiring others.

In a speech read by Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohammed during Kirubi’s memorial service held Friday, President Kenyatta further described him as a cheerful and approachable leader who interacted with all Kenyans and improved their lives.

“Aside from being a highly successful business mogul, Dr Kirubi was also a celebrated mentor and a role model with passion who uplifted and supported many young people. Under his wing, many of the past and present crop of business leaders and media personalities rose to prominence,” he said.

Kenyatta also said that Kirubi was dedicated to his interaction with many young people across several platforms adding that his wise words impacted generations of Kenyans.

The President said that his personal experience on how to overcome adversaries improved the business circumstances of many entrepreneurs.

“Death is not the end, he is immortalized in many of his achievements; millions of lives have been improved by his business, billions have been added to the economy, and immeasurable happiness has been brought to many people’s lives,” he added.

Deputy President William Ruto’s spouse, Rachel Ruto, while condoling with the Kirubi family, mourned the businessman as a giver who selflessly helped those in need.

He said that Kirubi was a born-again Christian who loved the work of God further recalling an instance when he fully funded a prayer rally that was focused on praying for the country post the 2017 election.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“It is not easy to lose a father and leader like Chris Kirubi, the lord will comfort your hearts even as you mourn, and we really appreciate the work he has done because he touched many and contributed immensely to the growth of the country’s economy,” he added.