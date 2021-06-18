Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Igathe who resigned in January 2018 citing Governor Mike Sonko's lack of confidence in him made the revelation during Dr Kirubi's funeral at Faith Evangelistic Ministries in Karen/CFM/FILE

Kenya

Kirubi crafted the winning City Hall ticket in 2017: Igathe

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 18 – Former Nairobi Deputy Governor Polycarp Igathe on Friday revealed that the late industrialist and businessman Dr Chris Kirubi had a hand designing of the Sonko-Igathe ticket in 2017.

Igathe who resigned in January 2018 citing Governor Mike Sonko’s lack of confidence in him made the revelation during Dr Kirubi’s funeral at Faith Evangelistic Ministries in Karen.

Igathe said Kirubi’s idea to have the Sonko-Igathe ticket was to make sure Nairobi was in safe hands, saying he had personally mandated him to ensure the mission is executed.

“It was Chris who designed the Sonko-igathe and we were very glad with that design, but that mission didn’t succeed as it was intended, but Dr. Kirubi was unique in his thinking,” said Igathe.

“When it was impossible to do business in Nairobi it was Chris who came up with the idea of making sure that Nairobi goes back to the national government politically,” he added.

Igathe who is the current Chief Commercial Officer at Equity Bank also attributed his success in the corporate world to Kirubi saying he was his mentor.

He said Kirubi’s memory will live on, noting the positive impact he had especially in fighting for rights of local manufacturers in the country.

“Chairman was full of magic and logic,” he said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital News

Headlines

COTU gives 14-day ultimatum for SRC to rescind decision on public sector salaries

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 18 – Central Organisation Trade Union (COTU) on Friday issued a 14-day strike ultimatum for the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC)...

3 mins ago

World

Global displacement from war, crises doubles in a decade: UN

Geneva (AFP), Jun 17 – Despite the coronavirus pandemic, the number of people fleeing war and persecution continued rising last year, with global displacement...

19 mins ago

Africa

Ethiopia to vote amid war in Tigray, fears over fairness

Addis Ababa (AFP), Jun 18 – Ethiopia will vote Monday in an election billed as its freest yet, but that is proceeding under the...

1 hour ago

County News

Green Park Terminus final test run underway amid confusion in CBD

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 18 – The Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) on Friday conducted the third and final test run at the new Green Park...

3 hours ago

Africa

President Kenyatta mourns former Zambian President Kaunda

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 18 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has sent a message of condolence to President Edgar Lungu, the Government and the people of...

4 hours ago

World

I.Coast’s Gbagbo returns after acquittal by international court

Abidjan (AFP), Jun 17 – Former president Laurent Gbagbo returned on Thursday to Ivory Coast to a mixture of jubilation and tension, ending a...

9 hours ago

World

Kenneth Kaunda: Zambia’s first president dies aged 97

LUSAKA, Kenya June 17 – Zambia‘s founding president Kenneth Kaunda died on Thursday at the age of 97, the government announced, days after he...

14 hours ago

Headlines

President Kenyatta visits Kirubi home to offer condolences

NAIROBI, Kenya June 17 – President Uhuru Kenyatta visited the Nairobi home of industrialist Dr. Chris Kirubi to condole with the family. The president...

16 hours ago