Kirubi crafted the winning City Hall ticket in 2017: Igathe

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 18 – Former Nairobi Deputy Governor Polycarp Igathe on Friday revealed that the late industrialist and businessman Dr Chris Kirubi had a hand designing of the Sonko-Igathe ticket in 2017.

Igathe who resigned in January 2018 citing Governor Mike Sonko’s lack of confidence in him made the revelation during Dr Kirubi’s funeral at Faith Evangelistic Ministries in Karen.

Igathe said Kirubi’s idea to have the Sonko-Igathe ticket was to make sure Nairobi was in safe hands, saying he had personally mandated him to ensure the mission is executed.

“It was Chris who designed the Sonko-igathe and we were very glad with that design, but that mission didn’t succeed as it was intended, but Dr. Kirubi was unique in his thinking,” said Igathe.

“When it was impossible to do business in Nairobi it was Chris who came up with the idea of making sure that Nairobi goes back to the national government politically,” he added.

Igathe who is the current Chief Commercial Officer at Equity Bank also attributed his success in the corporate world to Kirubi saying he was his mentor.

He said Kirubi’s memory will live on, noting the positive impact he had especially in fighting for rights of local manufacturers in the country.

“Chairman was full of magic and logic,” he said.