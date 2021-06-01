Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Kenyatta, in his address during the 58th Madaraka Day event, said the policy intervention will address inequity in tendering for contracts and expand the opportunities for Jua Kali artisans and craftsmen who are largely left out in various economic sectors/PSCU

business

Kenyatta directs Magoha to issue policy framework on certification of Jua Kali artisans

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 1 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has directed the Ministry of Education to, within a month, issue a policy framework that will comprehensively recognize individuals  in the Jua Kali sectors  and allow their unrestrained participation in the economy

Kenyatta, in his address during the 58th Madaraka Day event, said the policy intervention will address inequity in tendering for contracts and expand the opportunities for Jua Kali artisans and craftsmen who are largely left out in various economic sectors.

“This policy intervention will expand the opportunities for artisans and craftsmen in our Jua Kali sector to participate meaningfully in our economy,” he said.

Under the new framework, the Kenya National Qualifications Authority will be required to award such individuals with certificates, based on their competence level.

“This initiative will provide a framework for recognition of the skills through awards of certificates, based on competence, to better enable them to participate in various economic opportunities,” he said.

Ultimately, Kenyatta said the new plan will restore the dignity and guarantee sustainable livelihoods while giving every Kenyan, an opportunity to participate in economic development.

This move is also seen as part of the government’s effort to support low-level income earners who have been largely left behind by previous regimes despite their input to the economy.

“The dignity we seek to restore through sustainable livelihoods will give every Kenyan, an opportunity to participate in economic development,” he added.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Kenyatta reaffirmed his government’s agenda on creating an enabling environment that offers every Kenyan an opportunity to participate in the economy.

Among the projects his regime is focused on include the building and equipping of hospitals in the informal settlements of Nairobi.

Similarly, he noted that “in only 6 years, we have 54 renal units with 360 state-of-the-art dialysis machines distributed among all 47 counties.”

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital News

Headlines

DP Ruto cautions against negative ethnicity during Madaraka day celebrations

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 1 – Deputy President  William Ruto has cautioned against allowing ethnicity to erode the gains made so far in uniting Kenyans....

13 mins ago

Kenya

Man sprints to dais during Uhuru’s speech in Kisumu

KISUMU, Kenya Jun 1 – A man was intercepted by awk-eyed police officers when he raced to dais as President Uhuru Kenyatta delivered his...

13 mins ago

Africa

Life starts to return to DR Congo’s evacuated volcano city

Goma, DR Congo, June 1 – Streets in the eastern DR Congo city of Goma returned to life on Tuesday, five days after residents fled...

1 hour ago

County News

Erokomano Mr. President! Kenya’s Madaraka Day Kisumu style

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 1 – Erokamano, Mr. President. Despite the persisting fear of an Indian variant of COVID-19 pandemic, Kisumu defied all the odds...

2 hours ago

County News

Raila calls for economic reforms to restore livelihoods

NAIROBI, Kenya June 1 – Orange Democratic Movement party leader Raila Odinga has urged the government to focus on reconstructing the country’s economy which...

2 hours ago

Africa

Over 90% in Ethiopia’s Tigray need emergency food aid: UN

Geneva, Switzerland, June 1 – More than 90 percent of people in Ethiopia’s war-torn Tigray region need emergency food aid, the United Nations said Tuesday,...

2 hours ago

County News

DCI arrests Ghanaian who conned Tala manager Sh9mn promising miracle promotion

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 1 – Directorate of Criminal Investigations officers have arrested a Ghanaian national who obtained Sh9 million from a manager with e-lender...

3 hours ago

World

Decade of Syria war killed nearly 500,000 people: new tally

Beirut, Lebanon, June 1 – A decade of war in Syria has left nearly half a million people dead, a war monitor said Tuesday, in...

5 hours ago