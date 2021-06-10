Connect with us

Treasury CS Ukur Yatani when he presented the 2021/budget in Parliament on June 10, 2021.

Headlines

Kenya’s debt sustainable, CS Yatani says

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 10 – Kenya’s Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani has assured that the country’s debt is sustainable, following concerns of massive borrowing.

Yatani who spoke Thursday when he presented the 2021/22 financial budget in Parliament said he however, favours the proposal by the Budget Committee to set a debt ceiling to guide borrowing.

Here are other key highlights from the 2021/22 budget:

-Sh142.1bn set aside to support the implementation of the government’s Big Four agenda.
-Sh23.1 billion set aside to cushion the vulnerable from the effects of COVID-19
-Sh10bn allocated for affordable housing, Sh8.2bn for construction of affordable units and Sh3.5bn for KMRC.

-Treasury commits Sh10bn for NYS, Sh2.2bn for youth empowerment projects and Sh454.1mn Youth Enterprise Development Fund.

-Boost for Sports as Treasury CS Yattani allocates Sh15bn to Sports Fund and Sh90mn for refurbishment of regional stadia.

Developing story….

