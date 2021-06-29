Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News

Kenya

Kenya secures Sh14 billion from World Bank to boost COVID war

Published

Nairobi, Kenya, Jun 29- Kenya has secured an additional Sh14 billion from the World Bank to boost its efforts in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The funds which were approved by the World Bank Executive Directors will facilitate affordable and equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines in the country.

In a statement, World Bank Director for Kenya Keith Hansen said the additional financing is timely and comes at a time the government is making concerted efforts to contain the rising cases of the virus.

“The upfront financing for the acquisition of COVID-19 vaccines will enable the government to expand access to more Kenyans free of cost,” he stated.

“This additional financing will enable Kenya to procure more vaccines via the African Vaccine Acquisition Task Team (AVATT) initiative and the COVID-19 Vaccines Global Access (COVAX) facilities. It will also support the deployment of those vaccines by boosting Kenya’s cold chain storage capacity, including establishing 25 county vaccine stores, strengthening the capacity of 36 sub-county stores, and equipping 1,177 health facilities with vaccine storage equipment,” he said.

Other activities that will be funded include vaccine safety surveillance, training for health workers, advocacy and communication to encourage COVID vaccine intake among Kenyans.

This is the second additional financing for the Kenya COVID-19 Health Emergency Response Project after Sh10 billion that was approved under the Contingency Emergency Response Component of the Transforming Health Systems for Universal Care Project.

So far the World Bank has contributed Sh26.5 billion to Kenya’s COVID-19 response.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

By June 29, Kenya had recorded 183,603 with 3,621 fatalities and 125,388 recoveries.

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the World Bank Group has committed over $125 billion worldwide to fight the health, economic, and social impacts of the pandemic, the fastest and largest crisis response in its history.

The financing is helping more than 100 countries strengthen pandemic preparedness, protect the poor and jobs, and jump start a climate-friendly recovery.

The World Bank is also providing $12 billion to help low- and middle-income countries purchase and distribute COVID-19 vaccines, tests, and treatments.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital News

County News

AG says creation of new constituencies mandate of Kenyans, not IEBC

NAIROBI, Kenya June 29 – The Court of Appeal’s 7-Judge bench hearing the appeal case on Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) was on Tuesday told...

6 mins ago

County News

Governors say Devolution a success despite ‘teething’ problems

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 29 – County governments have continued to achieve remarkable success in the various devolved functions despite the challenges posed by the...

18 mins ago

Kenya

TSC and teacher unions in new stand-off over ’empty’ CBA

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 29- Teachers’ unions on Tuesday rejected the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) counter offer for the 2021-2025 Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA), saying...

27 mins ago

Capital Health

7pm to 4am curfew for 13 hotspot counties to continue to July 31

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 29- Thirteen counties mostly in Nyanza and Western regions, listed as COVID hotspots will continue operating under 7 pm to 4 am...

3 hours ago

Capital Health

Kenya to vaccinate 10 million by December and 26 million by end of 2022

NAIROBI, Kenya June 29 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has announced an ambitious plan to vaccinate 10 million people by December 2021 and 26 million...

3 hours ago

Corona Virus

COVID certificate now mandatory for arrivals in Kenya: president

NAIROBI, Kenya June 29 – Kenya has imposed a mandatory requirement for all arrivals who must now produce a negative COVID-19 certificate. The directive...

4 hours ago

Capital Health

719 new COVID-19 cases in Kenya as 9 more dead

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 29- Kenya recorded 719 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday raising infections in the country to 183,603. Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said...

5 hours ago

World

Ethiopia declares Tigray ceasefire as rebels enter regional capital

Mekele (Ethiopia) (AFP), Jun 28 – Ethiopia’s federal government on Monday declared a “unilateral ceasefire” in its war-torn Tigray region, state media reported, as...

7 hours ago