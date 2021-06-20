Kenya records 283 COVID-19 cases and 9 deaths

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya June 20 – Kenya recorded 283 new COVID-19 cases Sunday raising the country’s caseload to 179, 075.

The new figures had a positivity rate of 8.2 percent.

Nine more patients have succumbed to the virus raising the country’s virus-related deaths to 3, 456.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said the new infections were identified from 3, 452 samples which were tested on Saturday.

Nairobi County produced the majority of the new infections after posting 88 cases followed by Kisii which had 33, Uasin Gishu had 26.

A total of 1,106 patients are currently admitted to various health facilities countrywide, while 5,488 patients are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care program.

Another 73 patients have recovered from the virus raising the total number of recoveries in the country to 122,704.

The Health Ministry said a total of 1,183, 376 Kenyans had been vaccinated by June 20, 2021.

995,012 had received their first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine while 188,364 had received the second.

Last week, thirteen counties mostly in Nyanza and Western regions, listed as COVID hotspots were effectively placed under a revised 7 pm to 4 am curfew in new measures to contain the virus.