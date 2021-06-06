Kenya records 166 new cases COVID cases as positivity rate slows to 4.7

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 6- The Ministry of Health Sunday recorded 166 new cases of COVID-19 disease, after testing 3,561 samples across the country.

This raised the number of confirmed positive cases to 172,491 since the first case was reported in March 2020, with the positivity rate of 4.7 percent.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said 10 of the new infections were foreigners, with the youngest being a four-year-old child.

He also announced the recovery of 93 patients raising the cumulative recoveries to 117,595.

There were also 23 fatalities that were reported late from facility audits, raising the total deaths in the country from the pandemic to 3,287.

A total of 1,177 patients were admitted to various health facilities countrywide by Sunday, while 4,904 patients were under the Home-Based and Isolation and Care program.

105 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

So far, he said, 975,399 people from the disease countrywide, of which 8,181 have received their second dose.