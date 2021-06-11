Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Relations between Somalia and Kenya have soured over several issues, including Nairobi's support of the leadership of semi-autonomous Jubaland

Africa

Kenya re-opens airspace to Somalia flights

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 10- Kenya re-opened its airspace to Somalia flights Thursday following closure in May.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the move was geared towards pursuing the full normalization of bilateral relations of both countries, which were severed when Mogadishu recalled its envoy in Nairobi and sent away Kenya’s.

“The Government of Kenya has taken due consideration of intercessions made and has decided to re-open Kenya’s airspace to all flights originating from Somalia and emanating from Kenya to Somalia,” the Foreign Affairs Ministry said in a statement.

The COVID-19 protocols will however remain in place for all passengers traveling to and from Somalia, as is the case to other countries.

This includes the requirement for all passengers to have a valid COVID-19 certificate indicating they are negative and conducted within 96 hours prior to travel.

“All travelers below the age of 5 years will be exempted from COVID-19 negative PCR test to enter Kenya,” MFA said.

Kenya suspended flights between Nairobi and Mogadishu on May 11, just days after Somalia said diplomatic ties with its neighbour had been normalised following months of tension.

The Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) said at the time that commercial flights to and from Somalia would be paused for three months, without giving a reason.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“All flights between Kenya and Somalia are suspended expect medevac flights and United Nations flights on humanitarian missions only,” the regulator said.

The directive appeared to catch some Somali aviation officials and travel agents by surprise.

“We had not been given a prior notice, and there’s been no explanation about the reason so far,” an airport tower operator in Mogadishu told AFP on condition of anonymity.

The suspension followed the suspension of Somalia shipments of khat from Kenya. Khat is a narcotic leaf popular in Somalia and imported from Kenya.

Somalia announced last week that bilateral ties with Kenya had been restored, citing “the interests of good neighbourliness” as motivating its decision.

Mogadishu cut off diplomatic relations in December after Nairobi hosted the political leadership of Somaliland, a breakaway state not recognised by Somalia‘s central government.

Somalia has long bristled over what it calls Kenya‘s meddling in regions over its border, while Nairobi has accused Mogadishu of using it as a scapegoat for its own political problems.

The pair have also engaged in a long-running territorial dispute over a stretch of the Indian Ocean claimed by both nations believed to hold valuable deposits of oil and gas, and have sought international arbitration over the matter.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital News

business

Sh60bn for food security as Lamu gets Sh1bn for fish plant

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 11 – The National Treasury has set aside Sh 60 billion to support programs that will enhance food security in the...

40 mins ago

County News

Man accused of killing Catholic priest re-arrested in Nairobi after a year on the run  

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 11- A man accused of killing a Catholic priest in 2019 and recently released on bail has been re-arrested after he...

45 mins ago

Capital Health

Kenya records 17 new COVID deaths and 624 cases

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 10 The Ministry of Health on Thursday reported 17 new COVID-19 deaths which were late death reports from facility record audits...

14 hours ago

Kenya

Govt allocates Sh310bn to complete infrastructural projects

NAIROBI, Kenya June 10 – The government has set aside Sh310.7 billion for ongoing infrastructural projects by President Uhuru Kenyatta’s administration as he cements...

14 hours ago

Headlines

Counties to get Sh 56.6bn more in new budget

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 10- Devolution has received a major boost after the National Treasury increased the resources located to County Governments by Sh56.6 billion....

14 hours ago

Headlines

Govt sets aside Sh 15.8bn for HELB as TSC gets Sh281bn in 2021/22 Budget

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 10 – Treasury Cabinet secretary Ukur Yattani has set aside Sh202.8 billion to support several programs in the education sector so...

15 hours ago

business

Treasury allocates Sh13.9bn for affordable housing project

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 10-The National Treasury has allocated Sh13.9 billion for the affordable housing project for the financial year 2021/2022. Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani...

15 hours ago

Headlines

Security agencies allocated Sh294.5b in 2021-22 budget

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 10 – The National Treasury on Thursday allocated a whooping Sh294.5 billion to the country’s security agencies, in the budget estimates...

15 hours ago