Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha.

Kenya on course with GPE to boost education programmes

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya June 22- As Kenya gears up to co-host the Global Partnership for Education (GPE) Summit scheduled for July 28-29 in the United Kingdom (UK), the Ministry of Education says it has so far received Sh22.5 billion  (209 million dollars) from GPE programme since 2005 to 2020.

The Program aims to give quality education to children from low-income countries.

Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha said part of the funds have been spent on training 102, 000 teachers for Grade 1, 2 and 3  as the government continues to implement the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC), improve education infrastructure among other.

“Our assessment that through this training we have managed to improve learning achievement in early grade mathematics competency to incredible level, the GPE support has helped us to enhance classroom teacher support and content mastery while Kenya Institute of curriculum Development (KICD) has utilized GPE funds to develop curriculum designs for CBC in primary education and enhanced remote learning interventions,” said Magoha told a breakfast meeting with stakeholders and the media in Nairobi Tuesday.

The CS further stated that GPE funding has enabled the Ministry to procure learning materials including textbooks for both Primary and Secondary Schools with over 60 million textbooks having been distributed to various schools so far.

“This has led to cost reduction on books of up to 70 per cent. Thanks to this arrangement we have now achieved the ratio of 1 to 1 learner textbook ratio,” Magoha said.

Magoha spoke during the launch of Kenya’s statement of commitment to education financing and role as a co-host of the Global Partnership for Education 2021 to 2025 replenishment campaign.

GPE is a shared commitment to ending the world’s learning crisis and bringing quality Education to children in lower-income countries.

The campaign was launched in October last year by the co-hosts President Uhuru Kenyatta and UK’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

It aims to raise at least Sh539 billion (5 billion dollars) to fund Education in GPE beneficiary countries in the next five years.

It has been made even more critical, and urgent, by the destructive impact that the COVID-19 pandemic has had on teaching and learning for children across the world.

Deputy Chief of Staff in the Executive Office of the President Ruth Kagia said the government of Kenya and that of the UK have raised 3 billion dollars and urged all stakeholders to join hands and support the program.

“Education is the only catalyst for change. We have 2 more billion dollars to raise before the summit which is a few weeks away and its is upon all of us to support this noble course by our president and minister Boris Johnson to ensure that all our children have access to quality education,” she said.Keny

