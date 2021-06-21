Kenya launches new sensitization campaign on COVID as cases spike

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya June 21 – Kenya launched the second phase of the COVID-19 sensitization campaign Monday, in what officials said will run for a week.

Government Spokesperson Cyrus Oguna said the campaign aims to increase awareness of new developments relating to the COVID-19 disease.

“What it entails is basically vehicles moving around with stickers mounted on them reminding people the importance of obeying the containment measures and also the consequences of not doing so,” Oguna said.

Oguna said the campaign will be conducted in all the 47 counties, mainly urban areas that are highly populated.

“We will be focusing more on areas that have got a higher concentration of people. In all 47 Counties but mostly in urban areas without going deep in the up-countryside. Coronavirus is pretty much with us and when one region is affected other regions will be affected so it is up to all of us to take personal responsibility and ensure we do not get into the 4th wave,” Oguna said.

The first sensitization campaign was launched in May 2020, a few weeks after the first case of COVID-19 was reported in the country.

On Monday, the Ministry of Health said it had administered over 1 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine with 192, 093 Kenyans having received their second jab.

Kenya has been administering vaccines from the 1.02 million doses received in February through the COVAX facility.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The country was set to receive an additional 358,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine from Denmark.

On June 21, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said 218 people tested positive for the disease, from a sample size of 2,577 raising the total caseload to 179,293.

The positivity rate stood at 8.5 percent.

Kagwe further announced 5 more deaths, pushing fatalities to 3,461.

261 patients were discharged after recovering from the virus raising total recoveries to 122,965.

Last week, the government heightened measures to slow the spread of the virus in the country particularly in thirteen counties of Nyanza and Western regions.

Kagwe said the counties of Busia, Vihiga, Kisii, Nyamira, Kakamega, Kericho, Bomet, Bungoma, Trans-Nzoia, Kisumu, Siaya, Homa-Bay and Migori accounted for 60 per cent of the national virus caseload in two weeks, hence the decision to declare them hotspot zones.

He announced a ban on all forms of gatherings and in-person meetings in the hotspot zone, including house parties and sporting activities.

The ban also apply to all forms of physical/congregational worship (churches, mosques, temples and shrines) in the hotspot counties for a period of 30 days.