Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Kenya launched the second phase of the COVID-19 sensitization campaign on June 21, 2021.

Corona Virus

Kenya launches new sensitization campaign on COVID as cases spike

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya June 21 – Kenya launched the second phase of the COVID-19 sensitization campaign Monday, in what officials said will run for a week.

Government Spokesperson Cyrus Oguna said the campaign aims to increase awareness of new developments relating to the COVID-19 disease.

“What it entails is basically vehicles moving around with stickers mounted on them reminding people the importance of obeying the containment measures and also the consequences of not doing so,” Oguna said.

Oguna said the campaign will be conducted in all the 47 counties, mainly urban areas that are highly populated.

“We will be focusing more on areas that have got a higher concentration of people. In all 47 Counties but mostly in urban areas without going deep in the up-countryside. Coronavirus is pretty much with us and when one region is affected other regions will be affected so it is up to all of us to take personal responsibility and ensure we do not get into the 4th wave,” Oguna said.

The first sensitization campaign was launched in May 2020, a few weeks after the first case of COVID-19 was reported in the country.

On Monday, the Ministry of Health said it had administered over 1 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine with 192, 093 Kenyans having received their second jab.

Kenya has been administering vaccines from the 1.02 million doses received in February through the COVAX facility.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The country was set to receive an additional 358,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine from Denmark.

On June 21, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said 218 people tested positive for the disease, from a sample size of 2,577 raising the total caseload to 179,293.

The positivity rate stood at 8.5 percent.

Kagwe further announced 5 more deaths, pushing fatalities to 3,461.

261 patients were discharged after recovering from the virus raising total recoveries to 122,965.

Last week, the government heightened measures to slow the spread of the virus in the country particularly in thirteen counties of Nyanza and Western regions.

Kagwe said the counties of Busia, Vihiga, Kisii, Nyamira, Kakamega, Kericho, Bomet, Bungoma, Trans-Nzoia, Kisumu, Siaya, Homa-Bay and Migori accounted for 60 per cent of the national virus caseload in two weeks, hence the decision to declare them hotspot zones.

He announced a ban on all forms of gatherings and in-person meetings in the hotspot zone, including house parties and sporting activities.

The ban also apply to all forms of physical/congregational worship (churches, mosques, temples and shrines) in the hotspot counties for a period of 30 days.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital News

World

Several feared trapped as road construction site collapses in Kangemi

NAIROBI, Kenya June 21 – Several people were feared trapped Monday after a section of a road construction site collapsed in Nairobi’s Kangemi. Witnesses...

18 mins ago

Headlines

President Kenyatta in Belgium for 2-day official visit

BRUSSELS, Belgium, June 21 – President Uhuru Kenyatta was on Monday afternoon received by King Phillipe at the Royal Palace in Brussels at the...

31 mins ago

World

Ethiopia votes, despite conflict and crisis in the north

Addis Ababa (AFP), Jun 21 – Ethiopians voted Monday in a delayed national election against the backdrop of war and famine in the northern...

47 mins ago

World

UN warns of worst ‘cascade of human rights setbacks in our lifetimes’

Geneva (AFP), Jun 21 – The UN rights chief called Monday for “concerted action” to help recover from the worst global deterioration of rights...

3 hours ago

World

Bitcoin dives as China widens crackdown on crypto mining

Beijing (AFP), Jun 21 – Bitcoin tumbled more than 10 per cent Monday after China broadened a crackdown on its massive cryptocurrency mining industry...

3 hours ago

Headlines

DPP unveils SOPs to eradicate FGM in Kenya by 2022

NAIROBI, Kenya June 21 – The government has intensified efforts to ensure that Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) is eradicated by 2022 as envisioned. This...

4 hours ago

Headlines

Govt extends mandate of Interfaith Council to Dec 31 over COVID-19 spike

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 21- The government has extended the mandate of the Inter-Faith Council (IFC) by six months until December 31 due to the...

4 hours ago

World

Up to 10,000 fans allowed at Tokyo Olympics events: organisers

Tokyo (AFP), Jun 21 – Up to 10,000 fans will be allowed at Tokyo Olympic events, organisers said Monday, warning competition could move behind...

4 hours ago