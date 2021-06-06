KeNHA wants proper traffic management on Mombasa Road during Expressway construction

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya June 6 – Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) has urged the contractor of the Nairobi Expressway to adopt a better traffic management system so as to reduce the traffic snarl ups witnessed on Mombasa road and Waiyaki Way lately.

While in a tour of the entire stretch of the Nairobi Expressway on Saturday, the Authority’s Chairman Wangai Ndirangu asked the contractor to move with speed and find ways on ending the inconvenience caused to motorists going forward.

“We must reduce road user inconvenience as much as possible even as we continue with construction,” he said.

Ndirangu, and the Director-General Peter Mundinia, during the surveying exercise of the expressway pointed out to the contractor what needs to be done to ease traffic congestion.

During the tour, it emerged that narrow diversions and existence of potholes slow down traffic leading to heavy traffic.

It was further observed that some diversions were too sharp to allow more than one vehicle to navigate.

Ndirangu further instructed the contractor to commence immediate restoration of the existing carriage way in areas that they have finalized with the skeleton installation of the Expressway structure.

“Let us embark on improving the carriage way so as to make it smooth. Similarly, let us endeavor to provide smooth curvatures and diversions for effective flow of traffic,” he said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Ndirangu appealed to the Project Company, Moja Expressway Company Limited, and the Contractor, CALE Infrastructure Construction Company Limited, to install and maintain sufficient road signage for advance warning of any diversions or road closures.

On his part, the contractor gave an undertaking to engage the traffic police more in controlling movement on the affected stretch.

Mundinia, confirmed that the constructor will install a temporary foot bridge at the General Motors area before demolishing the existing one which the firm will then install afresh after paving way for the Expressway.

“I will closely follow up to ensure that any issues raised are resolved within six hours as we have agreed in this meeting,” he said.

He expressed optimism that once the contractor ensures the diversions are two lanes at the minimum, then the traffic snarl-ups will not be witnessed.

“One major contributing factor to traffic jams is an attempt to divert three lanes traffic into a single lane. That is courting disaster,” he said.

The JKIA-Westlands Expressway is targeted to be completed by end of 2021, way ahead of the initial estimate of 2022.

The project, which links the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) to Nairobi-Nakuru highway, is already up running with visible milestones.

It is expected to be a game changer once complete and is one of a kind in East and Central Africa, which will also act as a link between east of the country and the west.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The Nairobi Expressway involves a four-lane and six-lane dual carriageway within the existing median of Mombasa Road/Uhuru Highway/Waiyaki Way and 10 interchanges.