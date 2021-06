NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 24 – A Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) training helicopter crash landed at Ol Tepesi in Kajiado’s Ngong area on Thursday leaving an unconfirmed number of trainees dead.

Six occupants were rescued from the Mi 171e helicopter operated by the Air Force as a rescue and recovery operation commenced.

KDF, while confirming the incident, did not give details on casualties and those rescued at the time of an initial update issued at 10.13am.

Developing story…